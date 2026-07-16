Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek Celebrates Successful Renovation with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

COVINGTON, Ky., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, proudly celebrates the completion of Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek's comprehensive hotel renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community leaders, business partners, hotel ownership, associates, and guests.

Representatives gather for the official ribbon cutting

The event marked the official unveiling of the hotel's refreshed guest rooms, reimagined public spaces, upgraded amenities, and modern enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience. Following months of renovation work, the transformed property reflects Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek's ongoing commitment to providing a contemporary, comfortable, and welcoming environment for both business and leisure travelers visiting the Dayton region.

As part of the celebration, attendees participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, toured the newly renovated spaces, and joined hotel leadership in commemorating this significant investment in the Beavercreek community.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the completion of this renovation and share our newly updated hotel with the community," said Katie Bartlett, General Manager of Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek. "This transformation has enhanced every aspect of the guest experience while allowing us to continue delivering the exceptional hospitality our guests have come to expect. We are grateful to our owners, associates, and community partners for their support throughout this project and are excited to welcome travelers to experience our refreshed property."

Conveniently located near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and the area's leading corporate and leisure destinations, Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek continues to serve as a preferred choice for visitors seeking comfort, convenience, and Marriott's trusted hospitality standards.

The successful completion of the renovation reinforces the hotel's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's travelers while strengthening its role as a valued member of the Beavercreek business community.

Pictured: Representatives from the Beavercreek community, hotel ownership, Commonwealth Hotels leadership, and Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek associates gather for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the hotel's renovation.

About Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek

Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek is a Marriott-branded hotel offering modern accommodations, flexible meeting space, inviting gathering areas, and thoughtful amenities for business and leisure travelers. Located in Beavercreek, Ohio, the hotel provides convenient access to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and many of the Dayton region's premier attractions and employers.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Founded in 1986, Commonwealth Hotels, LLC is a leading hotel management company providing premier hospitality management services for hotel owners and investors across the United States. With a portfolio of branded and independent hotels, Commonwealth Hotels is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences, strong financial performance, and industry-leading operational excellence.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.