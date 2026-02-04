Coushatta Casino Resort Presenting Sponsor for Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras Celebration

Coushatta Provides Discounted Room Rates to Support Festival

KINDER, La., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras, one of Louisiana's most culturally significant traditions.

Coushatta Casino Resort strongly supports the Louisiana culture and these important Cajun traditions, making the sponsorship of Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras a natural fit.

"Cajun Mardi Gras represents the heart of Louisiana tradition," said Scarlett Keill, Public Relations Manager at Coushatta Casino Resort. "We're excited to support this important cultural event and provide a welcoming place to stay while experiencing one of the most exciting and unique Mardi Gras events in the country."

Located a short drive from Eunice, Coushatta Casino Resort provides festival-goers convenient access to the celebration and special lodging rates. The special Mardi Gras rates are available for stays February 15–17, with rates as low as $69 per night.

A Celebration With Regional and National Appeal

Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras attracts visitors from across southwest Louisiana, Acadiana, southeast Texas, and surrounding Gulf Coast regions, with many guests traveling from out of state to experience one of the most traditional Mardi Gras celebrations in the country.

The event's signature Courir de Mardi Gras alone draws approximately 2,000 costumed participants each year, with thousands more spectators attending throughout the weekend for parades, music, food, and cultural programming.

Widely regarded as one of the top rural Mardi Gras celebrations in the world, Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras continues to grow in popularity while remaining deeply rooted in Cajun heritage and community traditions.

Celebrating Cajun Mardi Gras Traditions

Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras reflects the rural Mardi Gras customs brought to Louisiana by Acadian settlers, where the celebration serves as a final communal gathering before the Lenten season. Unlike urban Mardi Gras celebrations, Cajun Mardi Gras is centered on community participation, music, food, and centuries-old traditions.

A highlight of the festival is the Courir de Mardi Gras, where masked riders in traditional handmade costumes travel the countryside collecting ingredients, most famously live chickens for a communal gumbo. The event is known for its distinctive capuchon hats, colorful costumes, and lively interaction between riders and spectators.

Additional festival activities include:

Traditional Courir de Mardi Gras runs

Multiple Mardi Gras parades for all ages-including family, youth and pet parades

Boucherie Sunday on February 15

Cajun cooking demonstrations

Cajun dance lessons

Community discussions on the history of Mardi Gras costumes

Mardi Gras song lessons

Adult capuchon-making workshops

Music at the Celebration

Music plays a central role in Cajun culture, and this year's Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras features more than 30 live bands, including Jamie Bergeron & the Kicking Cajuns, Wayne Toups, Swampland Revival, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, Damon Troy & Louisiana Beat, Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, Horace Trahan, Donnie Broussard & LA Star, Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, Travis Matte & the Kingpins, Luke Huval Band, Dylan Aucoin & the Judice Ramblers, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Richard Leboeuf and more.

Plan Your Visit

Guests attending Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras are encouraged to book early to take advantage of the limited-time Mardi Gras hotel rates available for stays February 15–17. Mention offer code MARDI26 to redeem this special rate.

Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras Details

Coushatta Room Special Details

Book online at ccrla.com or by phone at (888) 774-7263

