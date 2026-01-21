Country Music Icon Trace Adkins Brings 30th Anniversary Tour to Coushatta Casino Resort

Multi-Platinum Hitmaker to Perform Friday, March 27, 2026

KINDER, La., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort is proud to announce that Country music legend Trace Adkins will bring his highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Tour to Coushatta on Friday, March 27, 2026. Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. VIP Photo Op Packages available for purchase. Doors open at 7PM and the show starts at 8PM. Must be 21+ to attend.

Over the course of his three-decade reign in Country music, Multi-Platinum hitmaker Trace Adkins has emerged as a full-fledged icon whose reach spans far beyond the genre's borders. A multi-award-winning singer and actor, the Louisiana native is now nearing the 30th anniversary of his trailblazing debut album Dreamin' Out Loud—a 1996 LP that delivered his No. 1 "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" and "Every Light In The House" a Top 5 entry on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart.

With 12 million albums sold to date, the superstar entertainer recently followed his featured spot on Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour with his own What Color's Your Wild Tour (a hot-ticket headline run named for his hard-driving anthem released in early 2025).

For the latest entry in a celebrated filmography including acclaimed movies like Deepwater Horizon and a recurring role on the blockbuster sitcom King of the Hill, Adkins is next reprising his role as MercyMe manager Scott Brickell in I Can Only Imagine 2 (due out February 2026) after appearing as Big Buck in Day of Reckoning (a 2025 action film that featured his rousing revenge ballad "That Someday" in its closing credits).

A devoted philanthropist with a deep-rooted passion for giving back to the military community, he's helped raise millions of dollars to support injured post-9/11 veterans as part of his work with the Wounded Warrior Project and received a multitude of honors for his humanitarian work, including the National Defense Industrial Association's Dwight D. Eisenhower Award.

A true American legend, Adkins continues to embody the fiery spirit of traditional Country while moving the genre forward with his ever-evolving sound.

Don't miss this unforgettable night with Trace Adkins at Coushatta Casino Resort! Be part of his 30th Anniversary Tour and experience all your favorite hits live.

EVENT DETAILS:

Who: Trace Adkins

Where: Entertainment Event Center at Coushatta Casino Resort

When: Friday, March 27, 2026. Doors: 7PM; Show: 8PM

Age Requirement: 21+

TICKETS:

On Sale: Friday, January 30 at 10AM

Available at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Early this summer, Coushatta unveils an all-new 8-story hotel tower. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

