Coushatta Casino Resort Presents Sawyer Brown With Special Guest Little Texas

KINDER, La., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort welcomes legendary country hitmakers Sawyer Brown, with special guest Little Texas, to the Coushatta Entertainment Center on Friday, October 16, as part of The Boys and Me: Live 2026 Tour.

Doors open at 7PM, and the show begins at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10AM through Ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Coushatta Casino Resort welcomes legendary country hitmakers Sawyer Brown, with special guest Little Texas, to the Coushatta Entertainment Center on Friday, October 16, as part of The Boys and Me: Live 2026 Tour.

For more than four decades, Sawyer Brown has been one of country music's most energetic and enduring live acts. After launching their career with a breakthrough win on Star Search, the band quickly rose to national prominence, touring with Kenny Rogers before establishing themselves as one of country music's premier touring acts.

Known for chart-topping hits including "Some Girls Do," "The Race Is On," "Step That Step," "Six Days on the Road," "Thank God for You," and "Drive Me Wild," Sawyer Brown has built a loyal fan base with their signature blend of high-energy performances, country-rock sound, and authentic storytelling.

Joining Sawyer Brown is Little Texas, the multi-platinum country band behind fan favorites such as "God Blessed Texas," "What Might Have Been," "My Love," and "Kick a Little."

Don't miss this incredible evening of legendary country entertainment at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday, October 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10AM through Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit ccrla.com.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features four hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. In May 2026, Coushatta unveiled the all-new Legacy Tower. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Felicia Perez

[email protected]

(501) 804-4348

SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort