Coushatta Casino Resort Debuts Legacy Tower in Grand Opening Event May 15

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, celebrates the grand opening of Legacy Tower on May 15. Post this

Hosted by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, the event will bring together Tribal leadership, casino executives, development partners and regional officials to commemorate the opening of the new Legacy Tower, which adds 204 guest rooms, including 100 luxury suites, and brings the resort's total inventory to more than 1,000 rooms.

The ceremony will take place inside the newly constructed lobby and will incorporate elements that reflect the Tribe's culture, leadership and long-term vision for growth.

"This grand opening is a defining moment for Coushatta," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "Legacy Tower makes an immediate impression, from the scale of the tower itself to the unified lobby and arrival experience that brings the resort together in a new way. We are delivering a next-level experience for our guests while continuing to invest in our community, the Tribe and the future of this region."

Grand Opening Ceremony Details

The grand opening ceremony will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Coushatta Casino Resort, 777 Coushatta Drive, Kinder, Louisiana, inside the new Legacy Tower lobby, featuring Tribal leadership, resort executives and project partners.

Program includes:

Tribal Blessing led by a Tribal Elder

Introduction of Tribal Princesses

Partner recognition, including TBE Architects, Yates Construction, and The Wenaha Group

Leadership remarks by: Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort David Sickey, Chairman of The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Members of the Coushatta Tribal Council

Traditional tribal performances

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Tribal leadership, elected officials, and project partners

Following the ribbon cutting, guests will be invited to a post-ceremony reception featuring a cake cutting, light hors d'oeuvres, and the opportunity to experience the new space firsthand.

Legacy Tower Design

Legacy Tower is designed to serve as a bold new front door for the resort. The hotel structure features a dramatic exterior, including a seven-story LED display, along with a redesigned arrival experience and a new connecting lobby that centralizes guest access across the property.

Inside, the tower blends modern luxury with cultural storytelling. Design elements throughout the space draw inspiration from the Coushatta Tribe's heritage, including patterns and textures influenced by traditional basketry.

Driving Growth for the Region

The expansion is part of Coushatta's ongoing "Bigger, Better Coushatta" initiative, a multi-year investment focused on enhancing the guest experience while creating long-term economic impact. The project supports continued job creation and increased tourism across Southwest Louisiana and East Texas, reinforcing the resort's role as a key economic driver in the region.

Additionally, the addition of Legacy Tower strengthens Coushatta's ability to attract regional and destination visitors, particularly from Texas, while expanding capacity for gaming, entertainment and resort experiences.

The grand opening celebration will continue Saturday, May 16, with the $300,000 Legacy & Luxury Giveaway, offering guests the chance to win cars and cash prizes totaling more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Legacy Tower officially opens for guest stays on May 18, 2026. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. In May 2026, Coushatta unveils the all-new 204 room Legacy Tower, increasing its inventory to more than 1,000 rooms. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana.

For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Felicia Perez

501.804.4348

[email protected]

SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort