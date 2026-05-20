Coushatta Casino Resort Celebrates Grand Opening of Legacy Tower

New luxury hotel tower adds 204 rooms, elevates the guest arrival experience and marks a major investment in the future of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

KINDER, La., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort celebrated the grand opening of Legacy Tower, a major expansion milestone that adds 204 guest rooms, including 100 luxury suites, and brings the resort's total inventory to more than 1,000 rooms.

The opening was marked with a grand opening ceremony hosted by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, bringing together Tribal leadership, casino executives, development partners, elected officials and community members to commemorate one of the most significant expansions in the resort's 30-year history.

The ceremony took place inside the newly constructed Legacy Tower lobby and featured a Tribal blessing, introduction of Tribal Princesses, leadership remarks, traditional tribal performances, partner recognition and a ribbon cutting with Tribal leadership and project partners.

"Legacy Tower represents more than growth for Coushatta. It reflects our commitment to building something lasting for future generations while honoring the legacy of those who came before us," said David Sickey, Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. "We are proud to continue welcoming others in a way that reflects our culture, values, and community."

Legacy Tower is designed to serve as a bold new front door for Coushatta Casino Resort. The hotel features a dramatic exterior, including a seven-story LED display, along with a redesigned arrival experience and a new connecting lobby that centralizes guest access across the property.

Inside, the tower blends modern luxury with cultural storytelling. Design elements throughout the space draw inspiration from the Coushatta Tribe's heritage, including patterns and textures influenced by traditional basketry.

"Legacy Tower represents an exciting new chapter for Coushatta," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "From the scale of the tower to the unified lobby and enhanced arrival experience, this expansion brings the resort together in a more seamless and elevated way. It reflects our continued investment in our guests, our team, the Tribe and the future of this region."

The expansion is part of Coushatta's ongoing "Bigger, Better Coushatta" initiative, a multi-year investment focused on enhancing the guest experience while creating long-term economic impact. The project supports continued job creation and increased tourism across Southwest Louisiana and East Texas, reinforcing the resort's role as a key economic driver in the region.

The addition of Legacy Tower also strengthens Coushatta's ability to attract regional and destination visitors, particularly from Texas, while expanding capacity for gaming, entertainment and resort experiences.

Project partners recognized during the grand opening ceremony included TBE Architects, Yates Construction and The Wenaha Group.

Reservations are available now for stays in the new Legacy Tower. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features four hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta recently unveiled the all-new 204 room Legacy Tower, increasing its inventory to more than 1,000 rooms. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

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SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort