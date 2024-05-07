Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates Second Truck Launch In Maryland!

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the Shark Tank phenom known for serving up wild caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies is celebrating its second truck launch into Maryland, this Friday May 10th in Gambrills, MD.

Cousins Maine Lobster launched the Maryland market in August of 2023 and has seen a great response. Customers have traveled from all over to enjoy the brand's authentic Maine fare, fueling the expansion.

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Pherm Brewing Company.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Maryland Second Truck Grand Opening Celebration
Friday, May 10th, 2024
12:00 – 8:00 PM
Pherm Brewing Company
1041 MD-3
Gambrills, MD, 21054

The expansion is led by brothers and franchisees, Yunus, and Thameem Shahul, who are in their 6th year franchising with Cousins Maine Lobster. The Maryland truck marks the Shahul's 12th CML food truck to date.

Yunus Shahul shared, "We are elated to unveil our second food truck in Maryland, an exciting development that underscores our commitment to engaging with diverse communities across the state. With heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support from our patrons, we're embarking on this journey to deepen our roots in places like Columbia, Frederick, Westminster, and Annapolis. Our expanded presence enables us to share our culinary excellence more frequently, fostering meaningful connections and creating memorable experiences for all. We're eager to embark on this new chapter and look forward to serving these dynamic locales with passion and dedication."

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Maryland Facebook page.

Maryland Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with additional new units planned this year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets across the Midwest. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley: [email protected]

