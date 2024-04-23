Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates 12th Year Anniversary & 65th Unit Opening with Expansion into Northern Illinois!

Cousins Maine Lobster launched the Chicago market in February this year and has seen a great response. Customers have traveled from all over to enjoy the brands authentic Maine fare, fueling the expansion. The additional CML food truck will service northern markets like Waukegan, Lake Villa, Rockford, Dekalb, Sterling, Woodstock, Dixon, Galena and more.

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., chosen for its delicious spirits and family friendly environment.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Northern Illinois Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, April 27th, 2024

1:30 – 8:30 PM

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.

240 Arch St., Building 18

DeKalb, IL, 60115

The expansion is led by brothers and franchisees, Yunus, and Thameem Shahul, who are in their 6th year franchising with Cousins Maine Lobster. The Northern Illinois truck marks the Shahul's 11th CML food truck to date.

Yunus Shahul shared, "We are incredibly thankful for the enthusiastic response we've received from guests throughout Illinois, and we are excited to share that our second truck has arrived! This represents a major achievement as we expand our outreach to engage with dynamic communities of suburban Chicago on a more consistent basis. These are areas where we've been eager to deepen our connections, and the addition of the second food truck allows us to bring our outstanding offerings to these locales more frequently."

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Chicago Facebook page.

Chicago, IL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with additional new units planned this year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets across the Midwest. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster