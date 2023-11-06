Cousins Maine Lobster Launches New Food Truck in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster is excited to introduce its renowned lobster rolls to the heart of the nation's capital with the grand opening of its latest food truck on Saturday, November 11th, located at Other Half Brewing. Owned and operated by brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, Cousins Maine Lobster has already gained a devoted following with their food trucks in New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia.

Event Details:

Date: November 11th, 2023

Time: 12pm - 8pm

Location: Other Half Brewing (1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002)

What to Expect: The grand opening of Cousins Maine Lobster's food truck at Other Half Brewing promises an unforgettable foodie experience. Attendees can indulge in signature lobster rolls (offered Maine or Connecticut style), as well as a delectable array of lobster dishes, including lobster tacos, lobster tots, and lobster quesadillas, all complemented by craft beer pairings to elevate the culinary experience.

Sabin Lomac, Co-Founder of Cousins Maine Lobster, expressed his excitement about the expansion, saying, "We are thrilled and honored to be launching in the nation's capital; this is a true feather in our cap. This country has given entrepreneurs the chance to fulfill their biggest dreams, and we are extremely thankful to have the opportunity to serve the D.C. community. Yunus and Thameem's expansion is an example of what hard work and dedication can accomplish...especially when you dream big."

Yunus Shahul explained the motivation behind their expansion to Washington D.C., stating, "We are excited to bring our passion for exquisite lobster dishes to the heart of the nation's capital and the greater DMV area. Our decision to expand our business to Washington D.C. was driven by a combination of factors. Firstly, we recognize the vibrant culinary scene that Washington, D.C. boasts. And, we believe our unique and delectable Maine lobster will find a warm welcome among the diverse palates of this city."

Join Us at the Grand Opening: Seafood aficionados and first-timers alike are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Cousins Maine Lobster's food truck in Washington, D.C. Get ready to savor the taste of Maine in the heart of the nation's capital.

About Cousins Maine Lobster: Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a vision to make high-quality Maine lobster accessible and affordable. After appearing on Shark Tank and partnering with Barbara Corcoran, they started franchising and expanded to over 50 cities across the country.

DISCLAIMER: This information is for informational purposes only and not an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley Cousins Maine Lobster Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster