COVAC GLOBAL Adds Domestic COVID-19 Repatriation Without Hospitalization to Global Membership Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVAC GLOBAL, the first fully indemnified COVID-19 membership program that 'gets you home when traveling without hospitalization' has now added Domestic US Travel to their product services. This follows the tremendously successful launch of COVAC GLOBAL in August 2020 which was designed for US Travelers for abroad travel only. With business and leisure travel well back on the radar, US residents traveling domestically more than 300 miles from home can now travel with confidence knowing that if they should contract COVID-19 while traveling in the US, as well as abroad, COVAC GLOBAL will arrange and pay for a private aircraft to transport them back to their home city. The company is true to its motto "Get Sick. Get Home."

Additionally, COVAC GLOBAL has partnered with five-star hotels around the world who offer the membership to their guests. The list includes such fine resorts as; The Tyrall Club, Jade Mountain, Hermitage Bay, Cap Maison, Baoase, Chileno Bay Resort, Esperanza, Malliouhana, Bucuti & Tara, ANI, Nicuz, Secret Bay, Exceptional Villa, Falcone Fone and Round Hill. An example of landing page here https://www.covacglobal.com/the-tryall-club .

COVAC GLOBAL is the first and only COVID-19 evacuation solution that will arrange and pay for private transport back home should you test positive for COVID-19 while traveling. COVAC GLOBAL'S game changing membership does not require any hospitalization for transport to be triggered. While ALL other evacuation memberships and insurance coverage require you to be hospitalized or require that it be medically necessary to transport you back home, COVAC GLOBAL will get you home at the first onset of COVID-19.

COVAC GLOBAL, ensures that it will get you home at the first sign of COVID-19, so you do not need to check into a COVID-19 ward out of town. The COVAC GLOBAL indemnified program is the only one in the world that does not require you to set foot in a hospital to get the full benefit of being privately flown back to your home. Unlike any other solution, membership, or insurance plan, COVAC GLOBAL does not require you to be admitted into the COVID-19 ward of a local hospital to qualify for any transport benefits.

"At COVAC GLOBAL, we minimize both the physical and medical risk and the psychological trauma that being placed in an out-of-town hospital can cause," says Ross Thompson, CEO and Founder of COVAC GLOBAL. Our singular goal and promise is to get you home the moment you get sick, no questions, no hospital."

COVAC GLOBAL is currently the leading provider of pandemic medical related evacuation and repatriation services working closely with individuals, families, corporations, and government agencies. Now with our domestic membership all business and leisure travellers can have the right solution in place to ensure they get back home should they test positive for COVID-19 while traveling.

COVAC GLOBAL currently has thousands of members and 100% success rate for evacuations. No member has ever been denied an evacuation and dozens of evacuations have occurred over the past year. COVAC GLOBAL is a unique member program for individuals looking for a dedicated, private transport facility back to their home city should they contract Covid-19 whilst away from home in the US or out of the country. The product is aimed at those who are frequent travellers and are looking to resume their normal transit activities having been unable to do so till now due to exclusions or limitations in their existing insurances. Most regular travel insurance policies, if they cover COVID-19 at all, only offer to evacuate a traveller to the nearest suitable medical facility. COVAC GLOBAL ensures full repatriation to the traveller's home city and is true to their motto being "Get Sick. Get Home."

