Covalent Expands ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation to Sixty Metrology Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent, a leading provider of advanced materials characterization and failure analysis headquartered in Silicon Valley, today announced a major expansion of its ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, bringing its total to sixty accredited analytical and metrology services. This milestone significantly broadens Covalent's accredited measurement capabilities and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for Research, Development, and Engineering (RD&E) teams across advanced technology industries.

The expanded accreditation reflects sustained investment in technical infrastructure, method development, and quality systems. As materials and devices grow more complex, customers increasingly rely on accredited data to support faster development cycles, regulatory confidence, and reliable transitions from innovation to commercialization. Covalent's expanded portfolio delivers the measurement confidence, traceability, and technical rigor required to meet these demands.

Covalent's Sunnyvale headquarters serves as a center of excellence for advanced materials analysis and high-impact problem solving, anchored by:

Gold-Standard Compliance: Sixty ISO/IEC 17025-accredited analytical services, providing an uncompromising foundation of quality, traceability, and confidence.





A Hub for Discovery: A 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art laboratory purpose-built to address the industry's most demanding analytical challenges.





World-Class Talent: More than 90 professionals, including over 30 Ph.D.-level and advanced-degree scientists and engineers.

This accreditation expansion is enabled by Covalent's deep technical expertise, which operates as a seamless extension of customers' RD&E teams. The company delivers actionable insights across more than 30 industries, with strength in Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Photonics, Battery, and Biotech and MedTech markets.

"Expanding our ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation scope to sixty methods is a significant milestone for Covalent," said Craig Hunter, CEO of Covalent. "It validates the strength of our quality systems and the scientific rigor behind our work, and it reinforces the confidence our customers place in the accuracy and reliability of our measurements."

With its expanded ISO/IEC 17025-accredited service portfolio, Covalent is well positioned to support customers with rapid method development, cloud-connected data workflows, and accredited measurement science that reduces risk and accelerates innovation from RD&E through commercialization.

About Covalent

Covalent provides advanced materials characterization and failure analysis services for RD&E teams across more than 30 industries. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company combines deep scientific expertise, state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure, and ISO/IEC 17025-accredited measurement science to deliver high-confidence data that accelerates innovation and reduces technical risk.

