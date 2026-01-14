Covalent Metrology Rebrands as Covalent to Reflect Expanded Capabilities and Focus on Material Insights

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology today announced it has rebranded as Covalent and launched a new website reflecting a broader scope of products and services. The new, simpler branding reflects Covalent's evolution into the most comprehensive and modern supplier of characterization, imaging, consulting and failure analysis services for product development teams leveraging materials science innovation.

The simple name "Covalent" better represents who we are, how we partner with customers, and the value we deliver," said Craig Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Covalent. "Our work extends far beyond measurement of samples. We collaborate deeply with our customers, develop advanced analytical methods when standard approaches fall short, and help product development teams solve problems faster."

Covalent supports customers across high technology industries including semiconductors, energy, electronics, Medtech and biotech, aerospace and advanced materials. Technical experts at Covalent develop custom analytical approaches, image and characterize some of the most challenging materials in the industry, and support customer failure analysis efforts with fundamental root cause analysis and investigation.

Alongside the name change, Covalent has launched a new brand identity and website at covalent.com. The company's new tagline, "Material Insights," reflects its focus on transforming complex data into actionable understanding.

The rebrand does not affect Covalent's legal company name or existing customer relationships. No new NDAs, supplier forms, or administrative updates are required. Contracts, leadership, technical teams, and standards of quality remain unchanged, and business will continue as usual under the simplified brand name.

Covalent will continue to build on its trusted foundation in metrology while strengthening its role as a strategic technical partner supporting innovation and manufacturing excellence.

For more information, visit covalent.com.

About Covalent

Covalent is a trusted provider of advanced measurement, analysis, and material characterization solutions supporting innovation and manufacturing excellence across high technology industries. Formerly known as Covalent Metrology, the company brings deep technical expertise, precision, and collaborative problem solving to its customers.

