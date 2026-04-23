Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities

New platform enables faster solutions to complex product challenges by integrating global metrology infrastructure and expertise

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent, a leader in advanced materials characterization and analytical services, today announced the launch of Covalent Connect, a new platform designed to give customers seamless access to the world's most advanced metrology techniques, laboratories, and technical expertise.

As products across industries—from semiconductors to energy storage to biotech—grow more complex, the challenges required to develop and troubleshoot them are evolving rapidly. Solving these problems increasingly requires integrating diverse datasets across multiple analytical techniques, often spanning different labs, instruments, and domains of expertise.

Yet the metrology ecosystem remains highly fragmented. Many of the most advanced capabilities reside in specialized labs, universities, or national facilities that can be difficult for commercial teams to access and integrate into fast-moving development workflows.

Covalent Connect addresses this gap.

Built on Covalent's platform, Connect maps a global network of laboratories, instruments, and experts into a unified interface. Customers can access a broad range of analytical capabilities through a single partner, with coordinated execution, standardized outputs, and integrated data workflows.

"Materials innovation is increasingly constrained not by ideas, but by access—to the right tools, data, and expertise at the right time," said Scott Baumann VP/CTO Covalent Connect. "Covalent Connect removes that constraint by making the entire world of metrology accessible, enabling our customers to move faster and solve harder problems."

Covalent Connect builds on the company's Silicon Valley lab and a vetted network of more than 500 partner labs worldwide . By integrating these resources into a single platform, Covalent enables:

Seamless access to advanced and hard-to-find techniques

Integrated workflows across multiple characterization methods

Faster time-to-insight through coordinated execution

Simplified engagement with universities and specialized facilities

The result is a shift from fragmented, transactional outsourcing to a more integrated, high-velocity model for problem-solving and innovation.

Covalent Connect is a key step in the company's broader vision to modernize the materials analysis ecosystem by combining laboratory infrastructure, global partnerships, and software-driven workflows into a unified platform for materials innovation.

For more information, visit www.covalent.com or contact [email protected].

About Covalent

Covalent is an advanced materials characterization and analytical services company helping innovators solve complex technical challenges across industries including semiconductors, electronics, energy, and life sciences.

Media Contact:

Sophia Attaf

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Covalent