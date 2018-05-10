Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark

"We are proud to be a part of this important community effort for the fifth year in a row," said Brie Parker, sustainable solutions representative at Covanta. "Together with the partners of this great event, we are making significant strides in encouraging residents to properly recycle their electronics while also cleaning up the community and discouraging illegal dumping. This year was yet another success and we look forward to next year."

Items collected at the event include computers, CD/VCR/DVD players, fax/copy machines, cameras and more. The proper disposal of these items allows them to be recycled or potentially reused. Moreover, allowing e-waste to be disposed of in household trash or in the street can have an adverse effect on the environment. Most electronics contain components that can be hazardous to communities if they end up in the waste stream. Covanta safely processes e-waste at its electronic waste recycling facility in Southwest Philadelphia, an R2 and e-Stewards-certified operation. In combination with other e-waste collection events in Newark, Covanta has recycled nearly 103,000 pounds of e-waste from residents.

Covanta operates the Essex County Resource Recovery Facility ('Covanta Essex') in Newark that processes 2,800 tons per day of municipal solid waste, generating approximately 65 megawatts of electricity that powers local homes and businesses. The facility also recovers ferrous and non-ferrous metals for recycling.

About Covanta

Covanta, (NYSE: CVA), is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-and-partners-collect-nearly-four-tons-of-e-waste-at-annual-event-in-newark-300646549.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

Related Links

https://www.covanta.com

