Covanta Welcomes Alex Pease to its Board of Directors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, announces the addition of Alex Pease to its Board of Directors. Alex brings a wealth of experience in operational and strategic finance, having served as the Chief Financial Officer of multiple publicly traded companies, where he led business transformations through productivity improvements, inorganic growth strategies, and portfolio restructuring. Alex will serve as the Chair of Covanta's Audit Committee.

In his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at WestRock, a $21 billion global leader in sustainable paper and packaging solutions, Alex oversees a team of over 1,300 finance professionals across four continents. At WestRock, Alex led a $1 billion productivity initiative and the strategic acquisition of a major international competitor. His leadership at WestRock has been instrumental in driving efficiencies and optimizing operations across the company's diverse global footprint.

"Alex's strategic insights and proven track record will help us accelerate our short-term goals while laying a strong foundation for long-term success," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of Covanta. "His strategic acumen and financial and operational leadership will greatly benefit Covanta's commitment to sustainable, profitable and efficient growth."

"Alex has an impressive history of championing sustainability and servicing a diverse range of industries," stated Howard Lance, Chair of the Covanta Board of Directors. "His experience will provide valuable perspective to our Board and help Covanta continue to innovate and lead in sustainable waste management."

Alex Pease shared, "It's an honor to join the Board of Directors at Covanta, a company whose dedication to environmental stewardship and innovation I have long admired. I am eager to contribute to the company's success and help further its sustainable waste solutions mission."

Alex's board experience includes roles at American Bath Group and Whitehorse Finance, among others, where he has provided strategic oversight and governance expertise. Alex honed leadership skills during his service as a Navy SEAL Platoon Commander, where he led critical operations across Central and South America.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental services to businesses and communities. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

