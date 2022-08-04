Covanta Announces Adel Omrani as Executive Vice President of Safety, Operations & Engineering

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefitting businesses and communities across North America, announced the appointment of Adel Omrani as Executive Vice President of Safety, Operations & Engineering. Reporting directly to President & Chief Executive Officer Azeez Mohammed, Adel will oversee Waste-to-Energy operations in North America and work to optimize safety performance and invest in technologies that will enhance the company's infrastructure and ability to support its zero waste-to-landfill services growth.

"With more than 25 years of deep operational experience in transformative markets around the globe, Adel is an exceptional addition to the Covanta team," said Azeez Mohammed, President & Chief Executive Officer at Covanta. "His expertise in leading cross-functional teams, managing a high-performing workforce and delivering operational excellence is perfectly matched for our strategic efforts to grow and leverage Covanta's unique zero waste-to-landfill solutions. I welcome him on behalf of everyone at Covanta and look forward to partnering with him as we transform Covanta into North America's leading provider of sustainable materials management."

Prior to joining Covanta, Adel spent more than twenty years at GE, where he held numerous leadership and senior operational roles across the United States, the Middle East and Africa. Most recently, he served as Regional President & CEO in GE Gas Power, one of GE's largest industrial businesses, where he was responsible for all commercial and operational aspects of a 20GW installed base power generation equipment and services business. This included the planning and execution of over 700 maintenance events per year across more than 20 countries. Prior to this role, Adel served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer for various power generation and services business units within GE. He began his career as a design engineer with GE Aviation and later advanced to the role of General Manager, Contractual Services, Africa for GE Power & Water.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Covanta at such a pivotal time in its history. " said Adel Omrani, incoming Executive Vice President of Safety, Operations & Engineering for Covanta. "Covanta is an extraordinary company with an exceptional team and portfolio of services that is unmatched across the industry. I am proud to be a part of its transformation as we seek to achieve our full potential as the leader in sustainable materials management solutions."

Adel holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute. He is a Lean Practitioner and certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

