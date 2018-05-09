Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Angilello will be responsible for all aspects of Covanta's human resources organization, including talent acquisition and retention strategy, organizational culture initiatives, benefits and compensation, diversity and inclusion and employee engagement efforts. She will be based at the company's world headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to have a seasoned executive like Ginny join the leadership team at Covanta," said Stephen J. Jones, Covanta's president and chief executive officer. "With extensive experience dedicated to supporting and investing in a company's most important asset – its people – Ginny's talents and expertise will be an invaluable addition."

Prior to joining Covanta, Ms. Angilello spent 17 years at Honeywell International, in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president, Human Resources for Performance Materials & Technologies (PMT), Integrated Supply Chain (ISC). In this position, she led global human resources in ISC for the PMT business unit comprised of approximately 10,000 employees at 90 operating sites. Her key areas of focus included manufacturing, procurement, supply planning, logistics and engineering. Prior to this position, Ms. Angilello was vice president, Global Operations for Honeywell's HR services division; global director of Human Resources, Specialty Materials; and senior director of US and Canada HR Services Operations.

Commenting on her new role, Ginny Angilello said, "I am excited to join Covanta at a time of growth as the company looks to expand Energy-from-Waste operations outside of the U.S. and grow the Covanta Environmental Solutions business in new areas and markets. I'm passionate about creating great working environments that are closely aligned to business needs and look forward to supporting a team focused on the critical mission of ensuring no waste is ever wasted."

Ms. Angilello earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Connecticut and a Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School. She is also Six Sigma Green Belt certified.

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges.

