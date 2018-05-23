Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London

Late last year, Covanta announced a strategic partnership with the Green Investment Group Limited (GIG), a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, to jointly develop, fund and own Energy-from-Waste projects in the U.K. and Ireland. The partnership enabled Covanta and GIG to combine their U.K. development project pipelines and created a platform for them to pursue opportunities for new EfW project development and acquisitions.

Mr. Jones will be featured on the panel, "Waste Management CEO Debate: The Changing Face of Municipal Waste Treatment," which will explore topics such as the evolution of waste management companies, the development of new markets and the increasing importance of data and technology in the successful operation of large waste infrastructure projects. The panel, chaired by David Wilson, President of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), UK, will be held on May 24, 2018 at 09:15 GMT.

The 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit runs from May 23-24, 2018. For more information visit: worldwastetoenergy.com.

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

