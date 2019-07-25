Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results And Revises 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, $ in millions) Revenue $467

$454 Net loss $(21)

$(31) Adjusted EBITDA $94

$103 Net cash provided by operating activities $50

$60 Free Cash Flow $21

$26 Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

"During the second quarter, our team focused on executing our operating and strategic plans, with solid results," said Covanta's President and CEO Stephen J. Jones. "Our plants are on track for another year of record production, we capitalized on a strong waste market to drive tip fee prices over 5%, and we advanced towards our goal of having four new plants in construction in the UK. While recent volatility in commodity prices is causing us to revise our 2019 financial guidance, our longer term targets are unchanged as they are not predicated on short-term commodity price movements. Rather, these targets reflect our ability to continue driving underlying organic growth while expanding our business through project development in both new and existing markets."

More detail on our second quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our second quarter 2019 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

2019 Guidance

The Company revised 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and reaffirmed 2019 Free Cash Flow guidance:

(In millions)



2019 Guidance Range

Metric Current Initial 2018

Actual Adjusted EBITDA $420 - $445 $440 - $465 $457 Free Cash Flow $120 - $145 $120 - $145 $100

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release

Guidance as of July 25, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Covanta will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern) on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss its second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate, please dial 1-833-238-7947 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States, please dial 1-647-689-4195. Please request the "Covanta Holding Corporation Earnings Conference Call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste ("EfW") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Covanta") or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of the Exhibits.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018





















(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:















Waste and service revenue

$ 359



$ 333



$ 686



$ 645

Energy revenue

72



76



166



176

Recycled metals revenue

21



25



42



49

Other operating revenue

15



20



26



42

Total operating revenue

467



454



920



912

OPERATING EXPENSE:















Plant operating expense

354



334



713



679

Other operating expense, net

16



19



33



27

General and administrative expense

31



27



61



58

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



55



110



109

Impairment charges (a)

1



37



1



37

Total operating expense

457



472



918



910

Operating income (loss)

10



(18)



2



2

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:















Interest expense

(36)



(36)



(72)



(74)

Net (loss) gain on sale of business and investments (a)

(2)



—



48



210

Other income (expense), net

1



(1)



2



(1)

Total other (expense) income

(37)



(37)



(22)



135

(Loss) income before income tax benefit and equity in net income

from unconsolidated investments

(27)



(55)



(20)



137

Income tax benefit

3



22



1



31

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

3



2



3



2

Net (loss) income

$ (21)



$ (31)



$ (16)



$ 170



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

131



130



131



130

Diluted

131



130



131



132



















(Loss) Earnings Per Share:















Basic

$ (0.16)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.12)



$ 1.31

Diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.12)



$ 1.29



















Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.25



$ 0.25



$ 0.50



$ 0.50



















(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018









(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 102



$ 58

Restricted funds held in trust 22



39

Receivables (less allowances of $8 and $8, respectively) 318



338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84



64

Total Current Assets 526



499

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,492



2,514

Restricted funds held in trust 8



8

Intangible assets, net 269



279

Goodwill 321



321

Other assets 286



222

Total Assets $ 3,902



$ 3,843

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 16



$ 15

Current portion of project debt 10



19

Accounts payable 61



76

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 318



333

Total Current Liabilities 405



443

Long-term debt 2,446



2,327

Project debt 128



133

Deferred income taxes 378



378

Other liabilities 129



75

Total Liabilities 3,486



3,356

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, outstanding 131 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 848



841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27)



(33)

Accumulated deficit (419)



(334)

Treasury stock, at par —



(1)

Total Equity 416



487

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,902



$ 3,843



Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net (loss) income $ (16)



$ 170

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 110



109

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 2



3

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) (48)



(210)

Impairment charges (a) 1



37

Stock-based compensation expense 15



14

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (3)



(2)

Deferred income taxes (4)



(28)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments 5



1

Other, net 5



(8)

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions 18



(21)

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 2



(2)

Net cash provided by operating activities 87



63

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (93)



(130)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 2



(4)

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash 26



112

Property insurance proceeds —



7

Payment of indemnification claim related to sale of asset —



(7)

Investment in equity affiliate (8)



—

Other, net (1)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (74)



(23)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 14



30

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 359



317

Payments on long-term debt (8)



(6)

Payments on revolving credit facility (248)



(387)

Payments on project debt (13)



(13)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (68)



(66)

Payment of insurance premium financing (14)



(13)

Other, net (8)



2

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14



(136)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



2

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27



(94)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105



194

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 132



$ 100









(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.







Covanta Holding Corporation





Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net (loss) income

$ (21)



$ (31)



$ (16)



$ 170

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



55



110



109

Interest expense

36



36



72



74

Income tax benefit

(3)



(22)



(1)



(31)

Impairment charges (a)

1



37



1



37

Net loss (gain) on sale of businesses and investments (b)

2



—



(48)



(210)

Property insurance recoveries, net

—



—



—



(7)

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (c)

7



11



20



23

Debt service billings in excess of revenue recognized

—



—



—



1

Business development and transaction costs

1



1



1



3

Severance and reorganization costs

1



2



4



4

Stock-based compensation expense

7



5



15



14

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

6



7



12



11

Other (d)

2



2



8



5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 94



$ 103



$ 178



$ 203

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (c)

(7)



(11)



(20)



(23)

Cash paid for interest

(12)



(40)



(59)



(73)

Cash paid for taxes, net

(3)



(2)



(4)



(2)

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(3)



(2)



(3)



(2)

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

(6)



(7)



(12)



(11)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

5



1



5



1

Adjustment for working capital and other

(18)



18



2



(30)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 50



$ 60



$ 87



$ 63











(a) During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we identified an indicator of impairment associated with certain of our EfW facilities and recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $37 million to reduce the carrying value of the facilities to their estimated fair value. (b) During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a $57 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $12 million loss related to the divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield EfW facilities.

During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with Green Investment Group and $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China. (c) Adjustment for impact of adoption of FASB ASC 853 - Service Concession Arrangements. These types of capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities were historically capitalized prior to adoption of this new accounting standard effective January 1, 2015 and are capitalized at facilities that we own. (d) Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.

Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Full Year

Estimated 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























(Unaudited, in millions)



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50



$ 60



$ 87



$ 63



$230 - $260 Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) 5



(1)



5



(11)



10 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b) (34)



(33)



(65)



(78)



(130 - 120) Free Cash Flow $ 21



$ 26



$ 27



$ (26)



$120 - $145





(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of

adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash

equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore,

changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds

provided by operating activities.























(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital

expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital

expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018



Maintenance capital expenditures $ (34)



$ (33)



$ (65)



$ (78)





Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but

incurred in prior periods —



(5)



(6)



(12)





Capital expenditures associated with construction

of Dublin EfW facility —



(4)



—



(21)





Capital expenditures associated with the New York

City MTS contract (6)



—



(17)



—





Capital expenditures associated with organic

growth initiatives (1)



(7)



(5)



(15)





Total capital expenditures associated with

growth investments (c) (7)



(11)



(22)



(36)





Capital expenditures associated with property

insurance events —



—



—



(4)





Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (41)



$ (49)



$ (93)



$ (130)

























(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth

initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures.



Capital expenditures associated with growth

investments $ (7)



$ (11)



$ (22)



$ (36)





UK business development projects —



—



(1)



—





Investment in equity affiliate (5)



—



(8)



—





Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



2



(5)





Total growth investments $ (12)



$ (11)



$ (29)



$ (41)







Covanta Holding Corporation





Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information







(Unaudited, $ in millions)











Three Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018 REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue:







EfW tip fees

$ 162



$ 156

EfW service fees

116



100

Environmental services (a)

37



37

Municipal services (b)

62



54

Other (c)

10



12

Intercompany (d)

(28)



(27)

Total waste and service

359



333

Energy revenue:







Energy sales

58



64

Capacity

12



13

Other (e)

2



—

Total energy

72



76

Recycled metals revenue:







Ferrous

13



15

Non-ferrous

8



10

Total recycled metals

21



25

Other revenue (f)

15



20

Total revenue

$ 467



$ 454











OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense:







Plant maintenance

$ 83



$ 79

Other plant operating expense

272



255

Total plant operating expense

354



334

Other operating expense

16



19

General and administrative

31



27

Depreciation and amortization

55



55

Impairment charges

1



37

Total operating expense

$ 457



$ 472











Operating income (loss)

$ 10



$ (18)











Plus: impairment charges

1



37

Operating income excluding impairment charges

$ 11



$ 19











(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business. (b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract. (c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to EfW waste processing activities. (d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations. (e) Primarily components of wholesale load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries. (f) Consists primarily of construction revenue. Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.