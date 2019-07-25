Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results And Revises 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Full-year outlook for underlying operating results on track, with revision solely related to recent volatility in commodity prices
MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited, $ in millions)
|
Revenue
|
$467
|
$454
|
Net loss
|
$(21)
|
$(31)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$94
|
$103
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$50
|
$60
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$21
|
$26
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.
"During the second quarter, our team focused on executing our operating and strategic plans, with solid results," said Covanta's President and CEO Stephen J. Jones. "Our plants are on track for another year of record production, we capitalized on a strong waste market to drive tip fee prices over 5%, and we advanced towards our goal of having four new plants in construction in the UK. While recent volatility in commodity prices is causing us to revise our 2019 financial guidance, our longer term targets are unchanged as they are not predicated on short-term commodity price movements. Rather, these targets reflect our ability to continue driving underlying organic growth while expanding our business through project development in both new and existing markets."
2019 Guidance
The Company revised 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and reaffirmed 2019 Free Cash Flow guidance:
(In millions)
|
2019 Guidance Range
|
Metric
|
Current
|
Initial
|
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$420 - $445
|
$440 - $465
|
$457
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$120 - $145
|
$120 - $145
|
$100
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release
About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste ("EfW") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 1
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING REVENUE:
|
Waste and service revenue
|
$
|
359
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
686
|
$
|
645
|
Energy revenue
|
72
|
76
|
166
|
176
|
Recycled metals revenue
|
21
|
25
|
42
|
49
|
Other operating revenue
|
15
|
20
|
26
|
42
|
Total operating revenue
|
467
|
454
|
920
|
912
|
OPERATING EXPENSE:
|
Plant operating expense
|
354
|
334
|
713
|
679
|
Other operating expense, net
|
16
|
19
|
33
|
27
|
General and administrative expense
|
31
|
27
|
61
|
58
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
55
|
55
|
110
|
109
|
Impairment charges (a)
|
1
|
37
|
1
|
37
|
Total operating expense
|
457
|
472
|
918
|
910
|
Operating income (loss)
|
10
|
(18)
|
2
|
2
|
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:
|
Interest expense
|
(36)
|
(36)
|
(72)
|
(74)
|
Net (loss) gain on sale of business and investments (a)
|
(2)
|
—
|
48
|
210
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1
|
(1)
|
2
|
(1)
|
Total other (expense) income
|
(37)
|
(37)
|
(22)
|
135
|
(Loss) income before income tax benefit and equity in net income
|
(27)
|
(55)
|
(20)
|
137
|
Income tax benefit
|
3
|
22
|
1
|
31
|
Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
(31)
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
170
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
Basic
|
131
|
130
|
131
|
130
|
Diluted
|
131
|
130
|
131
|
132
|
(Loss) Earnings Per Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
1.31
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
1.29
|
Cash Dividend Declared Per Share
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.50
|
(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 2
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
102
|
$
|
58
|
Restricted funds held in trust
|
22
|
39
|
Receivables (less allowances of $8 and $8, respectively)
|
318
|
338
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
84
|
64
|
Total Current Assets
|
526
|
499
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,492
|
2,514
|
Restricted funds held in trust
|
8
|
8
|
Intangible assets, net
|
269
|
279
|
Goodwill
|
321
|
321
|
Other assets
|
286
|
222
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,902
|
$
|
3,843
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current:
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
15
|
Current portion of project debt
|
10
|
19
|
Accounts payable
|
61
|
76
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
318
|
333
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
405
|
443
|
Long-term debt
|
2,446
|
2,327
|
Project debt
|
128
|
133
|
Deferred income taxes
|
378
|
378
|
Other liabilities
|
129
|
75
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,486
|
3,356
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding)
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, outstanding 131 shares)
|
14
|
14
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
848
|
841
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(27)
|
(33)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(419)
|
(334)
|
Treasury stock, at par
|
—
|
(1)
|
Total Equity
|
416
|
487
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
3,902
|
$
|
3,843
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 3
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
170
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
110
|
109
|
Amortization of deferred debt financing costs
|
2
|
3
|
Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)
|
(48)
|
(210)
|
Impairment charges (a)
|
1
|
37
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
15
|
14
|
Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(4)
|
(28)
|
Dividends from unconsolidated investments
|
5
|
1
|
Other, net
|
5
|
(8)
|
Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions
|
18
|
(21)
|
Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net
|
2
|
(2)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
87
|
63
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(93)
|
(130)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
2
|
(4)
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash
|
26
|
112
|
Property insurance proceeds
|
—
|
7
|
Payment of indemnification claim related to sale of asset
|
—
|
(7)
|
Investment in equity affiliate
|
(8)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(74)
|
(23)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
|
14
|
30
|
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
|
359
|
317
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
Payments on revolving credit facility
|
(248)
|
(387)
|
Payments on project debt
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
|
(68)
|
(66)
|
Payment of insurance premium financing
|
(14)
|
(13)
|
Other, net
|
(8)
|
2
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
14
|
(136)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
—
|
2
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
27
|
(94)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
105
|
194
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
132
|
$
|
100
|
(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 4
|
Consolidated Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
(31)
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
170
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
55
|
55
|
110
|
109
|
Interest expense
|
36
|
36
|
72
|
74
|
Income tax benefit
|
(3)
|
(22)
|
(1)
|
(31)
|
Impairment charges (a)
|
1
|
37
|
1
|
37
|
Net loss (gain) on sale of businesses and investments (b)
|
2
|
—
|
(48)
|
(210)
|
Property insurance recoveries, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (c)
|
7
|
11
|
20
|
23
|
Debt service billings in excess of revenue recognized
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Business development and transaction costs
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Severance and reorganization costs
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
7
|
5
|
15
|
14
|
Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
11
|
Other (d)
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
94
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
203
|
Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (c)
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
(20)
|
(23)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
(12)
|
(40)
|
(59)
|
(73)
|
Cash paid for taxes, net
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(12)
|
(11)
|
Dividends from unconsolidated investments
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
Adjustment for working capital and other
|
(18)
|
18
|
2
|
(30)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
87
|
$
|
63
|
(a)
|
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we identified an indicator of impairment associated with certain of our EfW facilities and recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $37 million to reduce the carrying value of the facilities to their estimated fair value.
|
(b)
|
During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a $57 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $12 million loss related to the divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield EfW facilities.
|
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with Green Investment Group and $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China.
|
(c)
|
Adjustment for impact of adoption of FASB ASC 853 - Service Concession Arrangements. These types of capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities were historically capitalized prior to adoption of this new accounting standard effective January 1, 2015 and are capitalized at facilities that we own.
|
(d)
|
Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 5
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Full Year
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
87
|
$
|
63
|
$230 - $260
|
Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a)
|
5
|
(1)
|
5
|
(11)
|
10
|
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b)
|
(34)
|
(33)
|
(65)
|
(78)
|
(130 - 120)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
(26)
|
$120 - $145
|
(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of
|
(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
$
|
(34)
|
$
|
(33)
|
$
|
(65)
|
$
|
(78)
|
Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but
|
—
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
Capital expenditures associated with construction
|
—
|
(4)
|
—
|
(21)
|
Capital expenditures associated with the New York
|
(6)
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
Capital expenditures associated with organic
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
Total capital expenditures associated with
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
(22)
|
(36)
|
Capital expenditures associated with property
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
Total purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
(41)
|
$
|
(49)
|
$
|
(93)
|
$
|
(130)
|
(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth
|
Capital expenditures associated with growth
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
(11)
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
(36)
|
UK business development projects
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
Investment in equity affiliate
|
(5)
|
—
|
(8)
|
—
|
Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
(5)
|
Total growth investments
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
(11)
|
$
|
(29)
|
$
|
(41)
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 6
|
Supplemental Information
|
(Unaudited, $ in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUE:
|
Waste and service revenue:
|
EfW tip fees
|
$
|
162
|
$
|
156
|
EfW service fees
|
116
|
100
|
Environmental services (a)
|
37
|
37
|
Municipal services (b)
|
62
|
54
|
Other (c)
|
10
|
12
|
Intercompany (d)
|
(28)
|
(27)
|
Total waste and service
|
359
|
333
|
Energy revenue:
|
Energy sales
|
58
|
64
|
Capacity
|
12
|
13
|
Other (e)
|
2
|
—
|
Total energy
|
72
|
76
|
Recycled metals revenue:
|
Ferrous
|
13
|
15
|
Non-ferrous
|
8
|
10
|
Total recycled metals
|
21
|
25
|
Other revenue (f)
|
15
|
20
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
467
|
$
|
454
|
OPERATING EXPENSE:
|
Plant operating expense:
|
Plant maintenance
|
$
|
83
|
$
|
79
|
Other plant operating expense
|
272
|
255
|
Total plant operating expense
|
354
|
334
|
Other operating expense
|
16
|
19
|
General and administrative
|
31
|
27
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
55
|
55
|
Impairment charges
|
1
|
37
|
Total operating expense
|
$
|
457
|
$
|
472
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
(18)
|
Plus: impairment charges
|
1
|
37
|
Operating income excluding impairment charges
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
19
|
(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business.
|
(b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract.
|
(c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to EfW waste processing activities.
|
(d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations.
|
(e) Primarily components of wholesale load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries.
|
(f) Consists primarily of construction revenue.
|
Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.
|
Covanta Holding Corporation
|
Exhibit 7
|
Revenue and Operating Income Changes - Q2 2018 to Q2 2019
|
(Unaudited, $ in millions)
|
Contract Transitions (b)
|
Q2 2018
|
Organic
|
%
|
Waste
|
Transactions (c)
|
Total
|
Q2 2019
|
REVENUE:
|
Waste and service:
|
EfW tip fees
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
5
|
3.5
|
%
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
162
|
EfW service fees
|
100
|
7
|
6.6
|
%
|
(5)
|
14
|
16
|
116
|
Environmental services
|
37
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
37
|
Municipal services
|
54
|
3
|
5.6
|
%
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
62
|
Other revenue
|
12
|
(2)
|
(12.5)
|
%
|
(1)
|
—
|
(3)
|
10
|
Intercompany
|
(27)
|
1
|
—
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(28)
|
Total waste and service
|
333
|
14
|
4.3
|
%
|
(1)
|
13
|
27
|
359
|
Energy:
|
Energy sales
|
64
|
(7)
|
(10.6)
|
%
|
2
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
58
|
Capacity
|
13
|
(1)
|
(6.6)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
12
|
Other
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Total energy
|
76
|
(5)
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
2
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
72
|
Recycled metals:
|
Ferrous
|
15
|
(3)
|
(18.2)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
13
|
Non-ferrous
|
10
|
(2)
|
(19.9)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
(2)