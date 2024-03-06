Covanta Honored with Environmental Excellence Award by Virginia Water Environment Association

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a world leader in sustainable waste solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Platinum Level Award for Environmental Excellence by the Virginia Water Environment Association (VWEA), a non-profit, technical and educational organization focused on producing quality programs for continuing education and training for members, the technical community and the general public. This esteemed recognition underscores Covanta's unwavering commitment to environmental protection and underscores its innovative approach to sustainable waste management. Covanta was nominated for this award by AlexRenew, the wastewater authority for the City of Alexandria and portions of Fairfax County.

The Platinum Level Award for Environmental Excellence celebrates organizations that have strong environmental records that go above and beyond permitted requirements. Covanta's Alexandria Waste-to-Energy facility on Eisenhower Avenue was selected as the recipient of this accolade for demonstrating dedication and commitment to sustainability by achieving 100% compliance with its wastewater discharge permit requirements for over five consecutive years. Consistent with this performance and with its commitment to protecting the environment, Covanta has also implemented novel methods for achieving minimal discharge rates to AlexRenew by using wastewater in boiler operations.

"The Virginia Water Environment Association is pleased to award the VWEA Platinum Award to Covanta Alexandria/Arlington. Their dedication to pollution prevention and more than seven years of pretreatment permit compliance demonstrates their commitment to being good stewards of the environment. We applaud their success and thank the Covanta team," said Virginia Water Environment Association President Sara Lothman.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Virginia Water Environment Association for our ongoing efforts to promote environmental excellence and sustainability," said Alex Piscitelli, Area Operations Manager at Covanta. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to creating solutions that address waste management challenges while prioritizing environmental responsibility."

Covanta's commitment to environmental stewardship is reflected in its state-of-the-art Waste-to-Energy facilities, which convert non-recyclable waste into clean, renewable energy. By diverting waste from landfills and harnessing its renewable energy potential, Covanta plays a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving natural resources.

In addition to its Waste-to-Energy initiatives, Covanta actively engages with its local communities to contributing over 200 service hours that promote sustainable waste management practices and environmental education. This also includes providing educational opportunities through the Covanta Environmental Scholarship, in collaboration with the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria. The company's comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability aligns with the goals of the Virginia Water Environment Association and exemplifies its dedication to protecting and preserving the environment for future generations.

