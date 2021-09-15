Covanta Joins Capital Area Greenbelt Association's 'Adopt-a-Trail' Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, and operator of the Harrisburg Waste-to-Energy facility located on South 19th Street, announced an agreement to partner with Capital Greenbelt Association (CAGA) and the City of Harrisburg on their latest 'Adopt-a-Trail' initiative. This makes Covanta the first partner of the new Adopt-a-Trail program which facilitates the maintenance and cleanup of the 24-mile loop around Harrisburg that passes along the Susquehanna River through Riverfront Park and into residential areas and woodlands.

"We are excited to assist the Capital Area Greenbelt Association in maintaining a much-needed trail that runs near the Harrisburg facility," said David Sharp, area asset manager at Covanta. "Covanta is honored to take the lead in joining this initiative to help provide cleaner trail for residents to enjoy without unnecessary litter, brush and other obstacles. We look forward to giving back to the community through these cleanups, as well as through possible future improvements."

The Capital Area Greenbelt Association, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization established to maintain and support the 24-mile Greenbelt in cooperation with public and private landowners. CAGA was formed to help public and private landowners, and users of public lands, accept responsibility for the maintenance of these properties by organizing volunteers and forming long term relationships with local government entities.

"Having Covanta join our Adopt-a-Trail program as a private business is a major step for our organization as we look to partner with more major businesses in the greater Harrisburg area," said Michael Shaull, CAGA President. "These public lands belong to all of us, and the onus of maintaining these essential resources so that all residents can utilize a clean and safe environment falls on every local organization and business. As we continue to partner with more volunteers and government entities, we are optimistic that the Greenbelt will continue to serve as a community asset for all to benefit from."

Covanta's agreement in the Adopt-a-Trail program includes:

Trail maintenance and assistance up to two times per month

A minimum 30 work hours per month via volunteer workers

Trash bags and disposal services for all collected debris, including when other participating organizations lend a hand

Purchase of a bike station that will be placed near the Cameron Street Parkway entrance

"Our partnership with CAGA is another example of the ways in which Covanta works to improve the overall environment. Waste-to-energy facilities enhance recycling, cut dangerous greenhouse gas emissions, and provide a sustainable process to manage America's growing household waste challenge," continued David.

The Susquehanna Resource Management Complex located in Harrisburg, is an award-winning Waste-to-Energy Facility owned by the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority and operated by Covanta. The facility, known as Covanta Harrisburg, serves residents in Dauphin and Lancaster Counties. The facility processes over 269,000 tons of waste per year that would otherwise end up piling in landfills, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the area by 209,800 tons of CO2.

To learn more about Capital Area Greenbelt's programs, or to donate or become a member, visit their website.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

