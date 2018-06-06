Covanta Onondaga Receives "Business of the Year" Award from Partners in Business and Education

An active participant in PEB for several years, Covanta Onondaga works with Syracuse Public Schools to educate high school students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The Covanta Onondaga Energy-from-Waste facility offers an array of opportunities for students including extensive facility tours, guest lectures and a shadowing program. In addition to its work with students, Covanta Onondaga also is active with MACNY committees.

"We are honored to be named Business of the Year by PEB," said Kathleen Carroll, business manager at Covanta Onondaga. "Working with PEB has been a tremendously rewarding experience and one that all of Covanta Onondaga employees find inspiring. We greatly appreciate this award from PEB and look forward to our continued partnership in fostering the STEM leaders of tomorrow."

Since 1995, Covanta Onondaga has been providing sustainable waste management services to Onondaga County and the greater Syracuse region from its 12-acre facility in Jamesville, New York. The facility processes approximately 990 tons of non-recyclable municipal solid waste per day to generate 39.5 megawatts of clean, renewable energy - enough to power 32,000 area homes.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

