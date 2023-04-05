COVE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FORMER US NAVY COMMANDER, DOUG KAY, HAS JOINED THE LOS ANGELES-BASED REAL ESTATE FIRM AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

Kay, a former US Navy Commander, will apply his more than 20 years of military experience to bolster Cove Capital's strategic leadership, operational efficiencies, and improved client experiences.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC., a private equity real estate firm specializing in debt-free Delaware Statutory Trusts and other investment offerings, today announced it has retained Doug Kay, a former US Navy commander and operational expert, as Senior Vice President for the real estate investment firm, announced Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments.

Doug Kay, former US Navy Commander, joins Los Angeles-based real estate firm as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Kay will oversee Cove Capital's asset management teams and work closely with the acquisitions team to facilitate the continued growth of the firm's debt-free real estate assets in the logistics, industrial, and multifamily sector.

"We are very excited to have Doug join the Cove Capital Investments group. One of the aspects that makes Cove Capital so unique is that we are one of the largest sponsors of debt-free real estate offerings for investor's 1031 exchange and direct cash investments. Because more and more investors, broker/dealers, registered representatives, and registered investment advisors are attracted to our debt-free business model, Cove Capital continues to grow. As a retired commander in the United States Navy, Doug possesses the critical skills necessary to take Cove Capital to the next level through strategic leadership, operational improvements, and technological processes. In addition, his ability to manage multiple entities in a strategic coordinated manner will benefit all aspects of our firm," said Lapin.

Kay led global detachments and aircrews in both peacekeeping and combat missions. In addition, he has led teams of 100 civilian software engineers in the planning, funding, and execution of worldwide multi-national missile defense exercises. He was also instrumental in integrating the new CMV-22 Osprey Tiltrotor and the F-35 Lightning II advanced fighter into the Carrier Airwing for a successful Western Pacific deployment. As a pilot, Kay flew and operated the Navy Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) during multiple overseas deployments from US Frigates, Cruisers, Destroyers, and Aircraft Carriers in support of both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"I am thrilled to be joining this incredible group of real estate professionals. Cove Capital operates at the top of the real estate market when it comes to professionalism, integrity, and hyper-centric focus on investor relationships. This is a great opportunity for me to help share some of the unique skill sets I have learned and practiced over the past two decades," said Kay.

Dwight Kay, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cove is also extremely excited to have the former naval officer join the Cove team, stating, "I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with my older brother after his many years serving and sacrificing for our country. What a piece of heaven on earth," said Dwight Kay.

Kay received his degree in Oceanography from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and received an Executive MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey, CA.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of over 2.3 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The Principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at

(877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments