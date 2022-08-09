COVE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, A PRIVATE EQUITY REAL ESTATE SPONSOR SPECIALIZING IN ALL-CASH/DEBT FREE DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST AND OTHER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT OFFERINGS, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF COREY NOLEN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION

In his new role, Nolen will focus on providing intermediary sales support to industry broker/dealers, registered representatives, and registered investment advisors, and reinforce Cove's reputation for integrity, client success, and professionalism

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC., a private equity real estate firm specializing in all-cash/debt-free Delaware Statutory Trusts and other investment offerings, today announced it has strengthened the footprint for its investors by retaining Corey Nolen as Vice President, head of wholesale distribution for the California-based firm.

Nolen will lead Cove Capital's intermediary sales efforts as Vice President by providing sales and marketing visibility to industry broker/dealers, registered representatives, and registered investment advisors. The move comes as Cove Capital continues to grow its portfolio of all-cash/debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust and real estate investment funds to accredited investors.

"After working with the Cove Capital leadership team for many years, I have come to know the firm's focus on professionalism, integrity, and hyper-centric focus on investor relationships. This unique formula has proven to be successful as demonstrated by its recent full-cycle investments in Elk Grove Village, Ill Distribution Center DST and Winston-Salem Distribution Facility DST yielding solid returns* for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors. This is a great opportunity for me to help lead the wholesale distribution efforts of Cove Capital's more than 2 million square feet of multifamily, distribution, medical, and net-leased assets. I am excited to not only make significant contributions to the Cove Capital investment community, but also reinforce the Cove Capital values," said Nolen.

Nolen brings nearly a decade of experience as Director of Client Success for WealthForge where he led the firm's onboarding efforts by growing day-to-day relationships with alternative investment sponsors, independent broker-dealers, and registered investment advisors. While representing his former firm, Nolen helped WealthForge Securities process in excess of 8,000 transactions representing more than $2 billion in alternative investments.

"As Cove Capital continues to grow our selling group, base of accredited investors and industry appeal for our portfolio of high-quality all-cash/debt-free DSTs and real estate fund investments, we feel now is a perfect opportunity to increase awareness of our offerings within the broker/dealer and RIA communities with the addition of Corey. Corey brings the right balance of experience, integrity, industry relationships, and focus on success for our selling group members and investors," said Cove Capital and Investments Managing Member and Co-Founder, Chay Lapin.

Nolen received his bachelor's degree in economics from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and his Master's of Business Administration from William & Mary School of Business.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of over 2.3 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The Principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

