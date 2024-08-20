Cove Capital Investments Completes the Acquisition of Three Industrial Net Lease Properties as Part of Its Debt Free Net Lease Industrial 77 Delaware Statutory Trust

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company, announced it has successfully completed the purchase of three net lease industrial distribution centers. The purchase is the firm's Cove Net Lease Industrial 77 DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering that is targeting to raise $13,389,616.00.

Cove Capital Investments announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of three Industrial Net Lease Properties for its new Debt-Free Net Lease Industrial 77 Delaware Statutory Trust. The assets includes two Frito Lay Distribution Centers in Texas and a FedEx Distribution Center in El Dorado, Arkansas.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, the assets were purchased by Cove Capital as part of its growing portfolio of debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust real estate assets for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors.

"We are excited to add three additional industrial net lease distribution assets to our Cove portfolio", said Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments. "The Cove Net Lease Industrial 77 DST consists of a strong tenant lineup and provides our investors with a diversified and strong essential net lease DST portfolio that is potentially both recession and pandemic resistant," said Kay.

Like many of Cove Capital's real estate acquisitions, the Cove Net Lease Industrial 77 DST was acquired with 0% leverage for those investors who want to potentially mitigate risk by investing in a debt-free DST offering with no risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps.

"The two newly constructed Texas distribution centers both have 10 year industrial net leases with annual rental increases. The third distribution center is located in Arkansas and the tenant has shown strong commitment to the location thru a recent lease extension," said Cove Capital's Managing Member and Founding Partner, Chay Lapin.

"Our Cove Acquisitions Team identified these three assets as an excellent addition to our Cove portfolio. Like many of Cove Capital's real estate acquisitions, the Cove Net Lease Industrial 77 DST was acquired with 0% leverage for those investors who want to potentially mitigate risk by investing in a debt-free offering with no risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps. This offering consists of properties leased to tenants who are potentially both recession and pandemic resistant as well as provides meaningful monthly income potential to our investors via in place leases," said Lapin.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 2.3 million square feet of real estate in 33 states nationwide. Over 1,700 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage - no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

