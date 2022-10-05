COVE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, A PRIVATE EQUITY REAL ESTATE SPONSOR SPECIALIZING IN DEBT FREE DSTs AND OTHER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT OFFERINGS, ANNOUNCES DENNIS YOUNES HAS JOINED THE FIRM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MULTITENANT ACQUISITIONS

In his new role, Younes will focus on maximizing value for Cove Capital's investors by expanding the firm's nationwide multitenant value-add investment options

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC., a private equity real estate sponsor specializing in debt-free Delaware Statutory Trusts and other investment offerings, today announced it has reinforced its acquisitions team by hiring Dennis Younes as Vice President of multitenant acquisitions for the California-based firm.

Dennis Younes joins Cove Capital Investments as Vice President of multitenant value add acquisitions.

As Vice President, Younes will lead Cove Capital's multitenant acquisition efforts by pursuing value-add opportunities nationwide. Specifically, Younes will oversee all aspects of value-add retail acquisitions including identification, financial modeling, valuation analysis, asset due diligence, deal structuring, and transaction execution from pursuit to closing. He will also will be responsible for managing acquired assets including executing value-add/lease-up business plans.

"Dennis brings an incredible amount of commercial real estate experience to Cove Capital, including negotiating nearly 2,000 lease agreements for retail, medical, office, and industrial users. In addition, Dennis brings a deep understanding of multitenant development, having developed 1.6 million square feet of new shopping centers valued at $1.77 billion. His deep understanding of the retail commercial real estate industry will be a valuable asset to the entire Cove investment family, including clients, investors, broker/dealers, registered representatives and RIAs. We are excited to include Dennis as a member of our high-performing team, and have already seen his unique skill sets in action," said Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital.

Younes brings more than 20 years of hands-on experience in all aspects of commercial real estate acquisitions, including asset management, redevelopment, leasing, strategic planning, and valuations /appraisals.

Before joining Cove Capital, Younes was Director of Leasing for Whitestone REIT Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust operating throughout the State of Texas.

"As Cove Capital continues to grow our portfolio of high-quality debt-free DST assets, we see an opportunity to enhance investor return potential by acquiring value-add multitenant and multifamily assets and raise operating income through strategic leasing initiatives and asset improvements. Dennis brings the right balance of experience, integrity, industry relationships, and deep understanding of the commercial real estate industry," said Cove Capital and Investments Managing Member and Co-Founder, Chay Lapin.

Younes received both his bachelor's degree in construction and engineering from Arizona State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange-eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing, and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored syndication of over 1.5 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The Principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

