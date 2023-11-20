Cove Capital Investments Acquires Asset in Riviera Beach, FL as Part of Its Debt-Free Tractor Net Lease 60 DST

The new Delaware Statutory Trust offering consists of a rare net lease asset in the West Palm Beach MSA.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company announced it has completed the purchase of a newly constructed net lease asset in the West Palm Beach MSA., a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering that is targeting to raise $11.1 million.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, the Delaware Statutory Trust property was purchased by Cove Capital as part of its growing portfolio of debt-free real estate assets for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors.

"We are excited about this unique Delaware Statutory Trust offering for several reasons. First, this is rare net lease real estate. The asset is located in a thriving community of the West Palm Beach MSA with a population of over 214,000 within a 5-mile radius. Second, the tenant is the largest national farm and ranch retail store brand in the nation. This coupled with the strategic location of the asset in Palm Beach County, which has an estimated $1.4B in agricultural sales, makes this a highly desirable offering for our investors," said Kay.

"Our tenant is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in America. They have over 2,000 stores across 49 states and have been in business for over 80 years. It carries an investment grade credit rating by S&P of BBB and as a tenant, it is considered an essential business, one that paid rent throughout COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to bring another high-quality, debt-free DST real estate investment option like the Cove Tractor Supply 60 DST which provides a solid opportunity to our investors. With this asset, we are free to pursue whichever exit strategy provides the best potential opportunity to our investors without being constricted by lender prepayment penalties and vast defeasance costs. Our emphasis on debt-free 1031 exchange investing has been an important differentiator in the marketplace, and an attractive ingredient for our growing number of investors, advisors, broker/dealers, and RIA's," said Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments.

Like many of Cove Capital's real estate acquisitions, the offering was acquired with 0% leverage for those investors who want to potentially mitigate risk by investing in a debt-free offering with no risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a DST sponsor company providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of more than 1.9 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors.

