Cove Capital Investments Founders Dwight Kay and Chay Lapin Host DST Due Diligence Seminar at Firm's Los Angeles Headquarters

Investment advisors and broker-dealers attended a live event to learn more about Cove Capital's history, a risk-averse platform of debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust offerings and plans to launch a new product.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Kay and Chay Lapin, Managing Members and Founding Partners of Cove Capital Investments, a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company specializing in debt-free DST offerings for 1031 exchange investors, announced the firm recently held a Due Diligence conference at the firm's Los Angeles headquarters.

Due Diligence events help due diligence officers, brokers/dealers, and RIAs gain better insight into a DST sponsor company by providing attendees with an in-depth look at the company history, current DST property offerings, market trends, risk factors, and financial track record*. They also offer expert insights from industry professionals to help them make more informed decisions. *Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Coordinated by Cove Capital's Vice President of Wholesaling, Corey Nolen, the two-day event featured in-depth presentations by Cove Capital founders Dwight Kay and Chay Lapin on the company's history and why the two created a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that focused on debt-free DST offerings.

"I travel across the country speaking with due diligence officers, RIAs and broker-dealers, and one of the first questions I get asked is about the history of Cove Capital and why we are so dedicated to the concept of debt-free DST offerings. Listening directly to Dwight and Chay describe Cove's dedication to risk mitigation and principal preservation made a very positive impression on the many members of our selling group distribution partners in attendance," said Nolen.

The Cove Capital DST Due Diligence conference also included presentations from Ted Vidmar, Cove Capital's Chief Financial Officer, and key members of its operations, investor relations, wholesaling and asset management departments.

Additional topics included a review of past offerings and their performance* and deep dives into current debt-free DST real estate offerings, which are available on the www.covecapitalinvestments.com website for 1031 exchange investors as well as direct cash investors. *Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

One of the highlights of the Cove Capital Due Diligence event included an indication of interest on a soon-to-launch 721 "UPREIT" vehicle.

"Section 721 of the Internal Revenue Code states that no gain or loss will be recognized when property is contributed to a partnership in exchange for an interest. Specifically, the 721 exchange allows real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes by exchanging their property for operating partnership units (OP units) in the operating partnership of a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firm, it is a natural evolution for Cove Capital to establish a 721 UPREIT strategy for our investors," explained Kay.

Any due diligence officers, broker-dealers or RIAs interested in attending future events should contact Corey Nolen to inquire about future DST conferences, either in Cove's Torrance, CA office or on-site at one of Cove Capital's assets.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 2.4 million square feet of real estate in 33 states nationwide. Over 1,800 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage - no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

