Cove Capital Investments Purchases Highly Sought-After Net Lease Distribution Center for Debt-Free Delaware Statutory Trust Offering in Rochester, NY

Cove Capital continues to add high-quality unlevered/debt-free assets to its growing list of essential DST investments designed to generate potential monthly cash flow, risk mitigation through debt-free offerings, and multiple exit strategies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company that specializes in providing accredited investors access to unlevered/debt-free investment options for their 1031 exchange and direct cash investments, announced it has completed the acquisition of a 100% occupied logistics/distribution facility in the Rochester, NY area. The new acquisition is for the Cove Net Lease Distribution 53 DST offering, a regulation D Rule 506c Delaware Statutory Trust offering.

According to Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments, the 111,741 square-foot building was purchased by Cove Capital and offered as a debt-free DST investment for accredited investors. The offering is designed for those investors who want to potentially mitigate risk by investing in an unlevered/debt-free DST with no risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps. The building, located in Rochester, NY is 100% leased by a Fortune 500 logistics tenant.

"The acquisition of this essential industrial facility adds to our growing inventory of high-quality logistics assets across the country. With the booming industrial/logistics real estate sector, and the high demand for logistical space across the country, we feel confident in the future for this asset due to its location, the stability of the tenant, and a supply-constrained industrial market," said Lapin.

"With this acquisition, Cove Capital has now purchased more than 2 million square feet of industrial, medical, net lease, and multifamily assets nationwide. This would not have been possible without the trust and support from all the members of the Cove Capital selling group over the years which includes Broker/Dealers, Registered Representatives and RIAs. Also, I would like to recognize our amazing fully integrated real estate team at Cove Capital consisting of acquisitions, asset management, accounting, due diligence, in-house counsel, investor relations, marketing and capital markets. We are thankful to the Lord for this incredible opportunity to work with such talented individuals at Cove Capital," said Dwight Kay.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of over 2.3 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. * Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

