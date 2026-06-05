PRINCETON, Ky., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a premier grocery-anchored retail shopping center located at 500 US Highway 62 in Princeton, Kentucky.

The approximately 72,013-square-foot retail center is fully leased to nationally recognized tenants and represents another strategic addition to Cove Capital's growing portfolio of debt-free real estate investments.

Cove Capital Investments successfully acquires grocery-anchored shopping center in Princeton, Kentucky Princeton, KY The approximately 72,013-square-foot retail center is fully leased to nationally recognized tenants and represents another strategic addition to Cove Capital's growing portfolio of debt-free real estate assets.

The property was purchased for the Cove Princeton KY Opportunity 117 DST, a regulation D, Rule 506c offering targeting a $5,311,475 equity raise available for accredited 1031 exchange investors.

The acquisition reflects Cove Capital's continued focus on acquiring high-quality, necessity-based retail properties that demonstrate strong tenant commitment, long-term occupancy potential, and strategic market positioning.

The Princeton retail center is anchored by an impressive lineup of national retailers, including Marshalls, Tractor Supply, and Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Together, these tenants provide a diversified mix of grocery, agricultural, apparel, and value-oriented retail offerings that serve the daily needs of residents throughout the region.

One of the property's most compelling attributes is its status as a 100% leased retail center occupied entirely by national credit tenants. Further demonstrating tenant confidence in the location, the center's tenants have collectively shown strong long-term commitment through recent lease renewals and extensions.

Strategically positioned along US Highway 62, Princeton's primary retail corridor, the shopping center benefits from excellent visibility and accessibility within one of the area's most established retail destinations. The center's location supports consistent customer traffic generated by both local residents and shoppers from the surrounding trade area.

As a grocery-anchored retail asset, the property benefits from the necessity-driven nature of grocery shopping, which can potentially help generate recurring consumer visits regardless of broader economic conditions. The combination of grocery traffic and complementary retailers creates strong co-tenancy synergies that support the center's long-term potential viability and tenant demand.*

Consistent with Cove Capital's investment philosophy, the acquisition was completed as an all-cash, debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust investment, eliminating lender foreclosure risk associated with traditional leveraged DSTs and reinforcing the firm's commitment to risk mitigating real estate ownership strategies.

In addition, a tax-optimized cost segregation report is available for qualified investors seeking enhanced tax efficiency opportunities associated with real estate ownership.

"This acquisition represents the type of necessity-based retail investment we continue to seek on behalf of our investors," said Cove Capital Investments. "The combination of national-credit tenancy, grocery-anchored traffic, recent lease extensions, and a debt-free ownership structure makes this a compelling addition to our portfolio on behalf of our 1031 exchange DST investors."

The Princeton acquisition further expands Cove Capital's nationwide presence while reinforcing the company's commitment to acquiring high-quality commercial real estate assets designed to provide investors with access to professionally managed, institutional-grade real estate opportunities.

For more information about Cove Capital Investments and its portfolio of debt-free real estate offerings, visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 3.7 million square feet of real estate across 129 properties nationwide. Over 2,600 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage – no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

* * This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial properties, short term leases, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.*

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments