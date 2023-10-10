Cove Creek Farm Introduces Middle Tennessee's Newest Pumpkin Patch

MONTEAGLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Creek Farm, a farm in Monteagle that raises grass-fed cattle, pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys has launched its newest offering: a fall harvest pumpkin patch.

Matt and Laureen Sparacio and their family who run Cove Creek Farm have been steadily building towards this day for over three years.

Pumpkins at Entrance Kids Jumping on Jump Pillow

According to Matt, "Building all the fun features of the pumpkin patch was a lot of work. And there were times over the last three years when we wondered if it was really worth it. But now that it's here and we see how much everyone loves it, we feel very proud and are excited to share it with the community."

The Cove Creek Pumpkin patch is brand new this year and is the newest pumpkin patch in middle Tennessee.

Features of the pumpkin patch include:

petting zoo with donkey, pony, goats, sheep and chickens

massive indoor play area with slides & ball pits

hay wagon rides

human sized hamster wheel

giant 80ft outdoor pirate ship and castle*

seesaws

jump pillow

hobbit house

tire playground

giant yard games

hay bale slides

local food trucks

pumpkins

and more!

*the pirate ship was built by Derek Hinckley of Pirate Play Ships out of Nashville, TN and may be the biggest play pirate ship in Tennessee

The Cove Creek Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 6pm Through October 29th of 2023. Admission is $12 per person.

Cove Creek Farm

933 West Main St.

Monteagle, TN 37356

Website:

https://www.covecreekfarm.com/pumpkin-patch/

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/covecreekfarmtn/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/covecreektn/

Contact:

Matt Sparacio

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

856-296-0217

SOURCE Cove Creek Farm