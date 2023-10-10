Cove Creek Farm Introduces Middle Tennessee's Newest Pumpkin Patch

News provided by

Cove Creek Farm

10 Oct, 2023, 08:52 ET

MONTEAGLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Creek Farm, a farm in Monteagle that raises grass-fed cattle, pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys has launched its newest offering: a fall harvest pumpkin patch.

Matt and Laureen Sparacio and their family who run Cove Creek Farm have been steadily building towards this day for over three years.  

Continue Reading
Pumpkins at Entrance
Pumpkins at Entrance
Kids Jumping on Jump Pillow
Kids Jumping on Jump Pillow

According to Matt, "Building all the fun features of the pumpkin patch was a lot of work. And there were times over the last three years when we wondered if it was really worth it. But now that it's here and we see how much everyone loves it, we feel very proud and are excited to share it with the community."

The Cove Creek Pumpkin patch is brand new this year and is the newest pumpkin patch in middle Tennessee.

Features of the pumpkin patch include:

  • petting zoo with donkey, pony, goats, sheep and chickens
  • massive indoor play area with slides & ball pits
  • hay wagon rides
  • human sized hamster wheel
  • giant 80ft outdoor pirate ship and castle*
  • seesaws
  • jump pillow
  • hobbit house
  • tire playground
  • giant yard games
  • hay bale slides
  • local food trucks
  • pumpkins
  • and more!

*the pirate ship was built by Derek Hinckley of Pirate Play Ships out of Nashville, TN and may be the biggest play pirate ship in Tennessee

The Cove Creek Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 6pm Through October 29th of 2023. Admission is $12 per person. 

Cove Creek Farm
933 West Main St.
Monteagle, TN 37356

Website:
https://www.covecreekfarm.com/pumpkin-patch/

Facebook:
www.facebook.com/covecreekfarmtn/

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/covecreektn/

Contact:
Matt Sparacio
Email:
[email protected]
Phone:
856-296-0217

SOURCE Cove Creek Farm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.