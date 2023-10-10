Cove Creek Farm Introduces Middle Tennessee's Newest Pumpkin Patch
10 Oct, 2023, 08:52 ET
MONTEAGLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Creek Farm, a farm in Monteagle that raises grass-fed cattle, pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys has launched its newest offering: a fall harvest pumpkin patch.
Matt and Laureen Sparacio and their family who run Cove Creek Farm have been steadily building towards this day for over three years.
According to Matt, "Building all the fun features of the pumpkin patch was a lot of work. And there were times over the last three years when we wondered if it was really worth it. But now that it's here and we see how much everyone loves it, we feel very proud and are excited to share it with the community."
The Cove Creek Pumpkin patch is brand new this year and is the newest pumpkin patch in middle Tennessee.
Features of the pumpkin patch include:
- petting zoo with donkey, pony, goats, sheep and chickens
- massive indoor play area with slides & ball pits
- hay wagon rides
- human sized hamster wheel
- giant 80ft outdoor pirate ship and castle*
- seesaws
- jump pillow
- hobbit house
- tire playground
- giant yard games
- hay bale slides
- local food trucks
- pumpkins
- and more!
*the pirate ship was built by Derek Hinckley of Pirate Play Ships out of Nashville, TN and may be the biggest play pirate ship in Tennessee
The Cove Creek Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 6pm Through October 29th of 2023. Admission is $12 per person.
Cove Creek Farm
933 West Main St.
Monteagle, TN 37356
Website:
https://www.covecreekfarm.com/pumpkin-patch/
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/covecreekfarmtn/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/covecreektn/
Contact:
Matt Sparacio
Email:
[email protected]
Phone:
856-296-0217
SOURCE Cove Creek Farm
