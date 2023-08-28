Covenant Health Named to Two National Best Employer Lists

News provided by

Covenant Health

28 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health has been recognized by Newsweek and Forbes as a best employer. Both organizations compile employer rankings based on survey feedback from workers across the country.

Newsweek's 2023 list of "America's Greatest Workplaces" names the top 1,000 employers in over 30 industries. Covenant Health was one of six healthcare organizations in Tennessee to be named to the list, and one of 69 hospitals and health systems in the country.

The Forbes 2023 list of "Best-in-State Employers" for Tennessee recognized 76 employers in the state, with Covenant Health being one of 10 healthcare organizations named. This is the fourth time Forbes has recognized Covenant Health as a "Best-in-State Employer" and eighth Forbes recognition overall. 

"Covenant Health consistently receives awards for being a great place to work thanks to the dedication of our staff who provide extraordinary care every day," said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO. "Over 20 percent of our employees have been with Covenant Health for more than 20 years which is a true testament to Covenant Health being a great place to work."

Earlier this year, Covenant Health was also named by Newsweek to its "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" list and to a national list of "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review.

Newsweek is a global media organization that reaches 100 million people monthly. To view the full list of "America's Greatest Workplaces" or read more about the methodology, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-2023.

Forbes is a global media organization that reaches 150 million people monthly. To view the full list of "Best-in-State Employers" or read more about the methodology, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state/?sh=644799b41983.

About Covenant Health
Covenant Health is an award-winning Tennessee healthcare delivery system serving 23 counties and committed to providing excellent care for our 2 million+ patients each year. We fulfill our mission to improve the quality of life in our region through comprehensive services at nearly 150 locations, including 10 hospitals; outpatient clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology and rehabilitation facilities; home care; physician practices, and community programs. With more than 11,000 employees, physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the area's largest employer and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer eight times. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

SOURCE Covenant Health

