Forbes names Covenant Health one of America's 'Best Large Employers'

Not-for-profit hospital system listed among top 50 employers in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health has earned recognition as one of the best large employers in the country and is ranked among the top 50 on the Forbes 2026 "America's Best Large Employers" list.

The not-for-profit hospital system and largest private employer in East Tennessee is one of only two Knoxville-based healthcare organizations in the state to receive the honor. Covenant Health is ranked No. 43 out of 700 large employers, defined as those with more than 5,000 team members.

"Covenant Health is committed to making a positive impact in our community by providing excellence in patient care and take great pride in the excellent employees who give their all every day," said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health. "We are dedicated to serving our providers and staff so they can continue to put our patients first and make us the best choice in their healthcare decisions."

Forbes noted the rankings are based on anonymous survey responses from Covenant Health employees over a four-year period to ensure a more robust evaluation of an organization over time. The magazine evaluated 1,200 organizations separated based on number of employees. Rankings are based on merit scores from tallied responses and data. There is no fee or financial contribution involved.

Covenant Health employs more than 12,000 compassionate caregivers, expert clinicians and dedicated employees, as well as many volunteers. The organization has been lauded as a top employer multiple times in recent years.

In 2025, Forbes ranked Covenant Health at No. 25 among "America's Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals" and as a "Best-in-State Employer" for the sixth time. The health system has also been recognized 12 times by Newsweek on various "America's Greatest Workplaces" lists. Most recently, this includes "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women" and "America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community" 2026 lists.

