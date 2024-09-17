Covenant Health Urgent Care Expands to Blount County, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health and Urgent Care Group announce the rebranding of ParkMed Urgent Care in Maryville, Tennessee, to Covenant Health Urgent Care – Maryville. ParkMed Urgent Care, located at 117 Gill St., Alcoa, Tennessee, has been serving Blount County for more than 30 years and will now benefit from the resources of Covenant Health, the region's premier healthcare network. As a trusted, established healthcare leader in the community, Covenant Health is expanding healthcare access with additional Covenant Health Urgent Care Centers in East Tennessee.

"This transition represents an exciting chapter in our continued commitment to providing convenient, high-quality care to Blount County and the East Tennessee region," said Jon-David Deeson, executive vice president of ambulatory services at Covenant Health. "By rebranding ParkMed, we are ensuring the same level of exceptional service that our patients expect while also expanding our capabilities with the support of the Covenant Health network."

"Urgent Care Group could not be more excited to unify its presence in the Greater Knoxville region with the rebranding of ParkMed to Covenant Health Urgent Care – Maryville," said David Maloney, chief executive officer of Urgent Care Group. "We might have a new name, but the same team will be providing Maryville and Blount County with great care!"

Covenant Health Urgent Care currently has two locations providing fast, friendly and affordable healthcare, with plans to expand the network in 2025 to Farragut, Tennessee; on Cumberland Avenue and Northshore Drive in Knoxville; and to Hardin Valley, Tennessee, in 2026. Its current locations are:

Maryville (formerly ParkMed): 117 Gill St., Alcoa, TN 37701

(formerly ParkMed): 117 Gill St., 37701 South Knoxville : 7625 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920

Dr. Andrew Herda and the ParkMed team will continue to provide reliable and consistent urgent care at Covenant Health Urgent Care – Maryville every day from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. All Covenant Health Urgent Care centers offer convenient walk-in services with onsite X-rays, laboratory work, illness and injury care, COVID-19 testing and occupational medicine. In addition, Covenant Health Urgent Care centers accept most major insurances and have affordable self-pay options. For more information about services and locations, please visit CovenantHealthUrgentCare.com.

