Covenant Health's Methodist Medical Center Announces Family Medicine Residency Program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, a member of Covenant Health, announces a new program that brings medical school graduates to the Knoxville-Oak Ridge area to continue their advanced training to become family doctors. The medical center is the sponsoring institution for the new Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been accredited by the American College of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

Family medicine doctors provide coordinated and comprehensive health care for individuals and families across all ages, genders, diseases and parts of the body. The residency program will be integrated with the newly opened Methodist Family Medicine Clinic in Oak Ridge. The clinic offers family medicine and primary care services.

The unopposed residency program will be led by family medicine physician James Schindler, MD, MPH. Applications will open in summer 2023 and the program will welcome its first class of eight residents in July 2024.

"We will create a top-quality program that produces well-trained community physicians who will practice family medicine," Dr. Schindler says. "Residents will have the resources of Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health, plus the amazing community of Oak Ridge, and all the latest technology and training tools at their disposal. We will also assemble a faculty of attending physicians to oversee eight residents per year, with 24 total trainees once we reach our third year."

To learn more about the Methodist Family Medicine Program, visit MMCFamilyMedicineResidency.com.

About Methodist Medical Center

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge is a member of Covenant Health. Located in Oak Ridge, it is a 301-bed medical center with an array of medical services, including cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, surgical services and outpatient diagnostics. For more information, visit MMCOakRidge.com.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a Tennessee-based healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. As a not-for-profit health system, we are dedicated to being the region's premier healthcare network through service, community, and innovation. We provide patient-centered care that inspires clinical and service excellence and strive to be the first and best choice for our patients, employees, physicians, employers, volunteers, and communities. Covenant Health is the area's largest employer and has more than 11,000 compassionate caregivers, expert clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

