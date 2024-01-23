Covenant High Plains Surgery Center awarded "Best of the West" Outpatient Surgery Center third year in a row

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

23 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

West Texans vote Lubbock-area center best for 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) was again recognized as the Best Outpatient Surgery Center in the annual Best of the West event sponsored by KCBD NewsChannel 11. The award caps a third year of outstanding achievements by the staff at both CHPSC locations.

Newsweek again ranked CHPSC's 22nd Street facility #1 in West Texas and in the top 5% nationally in their list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) last October. It is the area's first and only ASC to launch a DaVinci X robotic surgery program.

CHPSC's Quaker Avenue facility is one of only three ASCs in the nation to earn Aetna's Institute of Quality recognition for its Bariatric Surgery program, which followed its Center of Excellence accreditation by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Blue Distinction® Center designation by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is also the first and only freestanding surgery center in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot.

"The entire team deserves the credit for keeping patients safe and satisfied," stated CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA, CASC, "as do the leaders who support them, especially Medical Director Dr. Phillip Scolaro, Clinical Director Olga Lara and Clinical Manager Norma Arismendez at our Quaker Avenue campus, Clinical Director Deidre Frizzell and Clinical Manager Tiffiany Burgess at our 22nd Street center, and Business Office Manager Leslie Ramos covering both sites. This recognition is truly theirs."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery, urology, and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain, neuro & spine surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, maxillofacial, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

