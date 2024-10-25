Covenant High Plains Surgery Center completes 100th Inspire® Therapy Procedure

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) announced that Dr. David Cuthbertson has completed his 100th Inspire procedure. Inspire is an FDA-approved obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment option for people who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.

CHPSC is the top-rated ambulatory surgery center in West Texas according to Newsweek magazine and rated among the best in the nation for four years.

The Inspire procedure is a natural fit for CHPSC as an advanced, effective treatment for OSA, which affects 22 million Americans and impacts both the patient and everyone around them. OSA can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and memory, stroke, heart attack, and other serious issues.

CPAP is the main treatment for OSA, but many do not benefit from or cannot tolerate CPAP. Inspire works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Mild stimulation opens the airway during sleep, allowing oxygen to flow naturally. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn Inspire on before bed and off when they wake up.

The Inspire system is implanted during a short, outpatient procedure. The system is placed under the skin of the neck and chest through two small incisions. CHPSC patients return home the same day and take over-the-counter pain medications to manage pain as needed.

"I'm excited to have completed our 100th Inspire procedure at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center," said David Cuthbertson, MD, one of Lubbock's leading otolaryngologists (ENTs). "Inspire represents a significant advancement in treating sleep apnea. It is clinically proven to reduce sleep apnea events, has a high level of patient satisfaction and a high therapy adherence."

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

CHPSC operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 15 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery, urology, and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain, neuro & spine surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, maxillofacial, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

