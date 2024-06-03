Covenant High Plains Surgery Center earns ACS Surgical Quality Partner designation from American College of Surgeons

Lubbock–area institution becomes first ambulatory surgery center in West Texas to earn this distinction

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center announced today that it has earned ACS Surgical Quality Partner designation from the American College of Surgeons as a result of its accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. This accreditation is normally the domain of hospital programs, and fewer than two dozen surgery centers in the nation have merited the designation.

Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies an organization's dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know that Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner organizations adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

"ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of an organization's surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has shown a commitment to providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement," said ACS Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

"Patients who are not able to afford the treatment options available at large hospital programs do not have to compromise by seeking care at non-accredited centers," stated CHPSC Chief Executive Officer Alfonso del Granado, MBA, FACHE, CASC. "ACS Surgical Quality Partners designation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to offering patients the highest standards of care."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery, urology, and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain, neuro & spine surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, maxillofacial, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients.

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center