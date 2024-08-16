Covenant High Plains Surgery Center earns Optum Bariatric Center of Excellence designation from the Clinical Sciences Institute

Lubbock–area institution becomes first ambulatory surgery center in West Texas to earn this distinction

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center announced today that it has earned Optum Bariatric Center of Excellence designation from the Clinical Sciences Institute, which accredits programs for Optum Health and United Healthcare. This accreditation is normally the domain of hospital programs, with only a handful of surgery centers in the nation have merited the designation.

Being a Center of Excellence signifies an organization's dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. The Center of Excellence designation lets patients know that Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Center of Excellence organizations adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

"We are excited about the opportunity to offer Lubbock and the West Texas community an excellent weight loss surgery experience in the only Optum Bariatric Center of Excellence ambulatory surgery center in the region," said Dr. Adam Purtell, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Director at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center. "Our fellowship-trained Bariatric surgeons provide tremendous quality and outcomes at affordable cost. The designation also allows many Optum Health and United Healthcare patients with Bariatric benefits the opportunity to change their lives as well, with long term weight loss and improvement of medical conditions."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery, urology, and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain, neuro & spine surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, maxillofacial, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

About Optum

Optum's Centers of Excellence (COE) network products are nationally recognized in the areas of organ transplantation, congenital heart disease, bariatric surgery, infertility, and ventricular assist devices. Our networks are developed through a unique clinical evaluation process that allows us to select only those medical centers and clinics that meet strict guidelines for patient care and outcomes. For more information, visit www.myoptumhealthcomplexmedical.com/gateway/public/bariatric/bariatric.jsp

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center