Covenant Launches First AI-Powered Legal Intelligence Solution for Private Market Investors

Covenant 2.0 provides private market investors with real-time access and control over verified legal data and portfolio insights to help make data-driven investment decisions faster

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant , the AI-powered law firm built for private markets, today announced the launch of Covenant 2.0, a data intelligence platform that transforms traditional legal infrastructure. The solution provides investors direct, real-time access to verified legal data and insights, unlocking unprecedented speed and leverage throughout the investment lifecycle.

Reviewing, extracting and organizing data from investment documents currently remains a slow and expensive process. Without a centralized source, it's nearly impossible to track historical data. This limits the ability to negotiate quickly, effectively and make informed data-driven decisions. For the first time, investors can retrieve verified legal data instantly by using Covenant's proprietary "Ask Covenant AI" to analyze fund terms, benchmark portfolios, visualize trends, and surface hidden correlations all through natural language prompts on a secure, intuitive interface.

"Legal data has always been locked in PDFs and law firm files, making it difficult to manually sift through and obtain key insights to leverage in negotiations," said Jen Berrent, CEO and co-founder of Covenant. "Covenant 2.0 will alleviate this ongoing bottleneck for private market investors by enabling them to gain immediate access and control over their legal data, which hasn't been done before. We're not layering automation on top of legacy law firm processes; we're restructuring the workflow system for the legal space."

Key Features:

Ask Covenant AI: Query your verified legal dataset in natural language and get instant answers grounded in verified data.

Query your verified legal dataset in natural language and get instant answers grounded in verified data. Expanded Investment Reviews : AI-generated commentary, issue spotting, and negotiation insights for every investment type.

: AI-generated commentary, issue spotting, and negotiation insights for every investment type. Investment Data Access : Every term, amendment, and side letter is instantly structured and searchable.

: Every term, amendment, and side letter is instantly structured and searchable. Portfolio Analysis: Detect trends, benchmark terms, and map correlations across funds and direct deals.

Detect trends, benchmark terms, and map correlations across funds and direct deals. Comprehensive Market Coverage: Built to support every private market investment type, from closed-end and hedge funds to credit, real estate, and direct deals

Built to support every private market investment type, from closed-end and hedge funds to credit, real estate, and direct deals Visual Graphs: Create a chart of any terms for your portfolio or any targeted subset of your portfolio.

"For institutional investors like Trinity, legal review has historically been one of the most resource-intensive aspects of our investment process. By leveraging Covenant's AI-powered platform, we've been able to transform how we access and analyze legal data. What once required weeks of manual review is now delivered in days, with the confidence of attorney-verified accuracy," said Craig Crow, CIO at Trinity University. "This shift not only saves us time and cost, but also gives our team more confidence and agility in making investment decisions."

"Covenant has helped scale and reduce TIFF's legal diligence while lowering cycle times, giving our teams fast, verified answers when it matters most," said David Snow, CTO at TIFF Investment Management. "We look forward to partnering with Covenant 2.0 where we expect even deeper portfolio analytics."

Covenant's platform integrates a variety of diverse AI models to provide clients with access and benefits of the latest AI developments, without the risk of losing privacy. The company is built for enterprise-grade security with its SOC 2 Type II certification, zero data retention, and a commitment to no AI training on client data. While general AI tools may produce unverified responses, Covenant AI is backed by real attorney intelligence to deliver trusted, accurate insights grounded in verified legal data.

Covenant is trusted by the top-endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and global asset managers, totaling $2T AUM. Coming out of its recent $4M seed round , the company is leading with innovation, speed and security to redefine legal infrastructure.

About Covenant

Covenant is the only AI law firm for private market investors. Built by top legal executives and technologists, Covenant has reimagined the experience of legal work. With Covenant, clients dramatically reduce fees, increase transaction velocity, and unlock data insights across the investment lifecycle. Covenant's client roster includes leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and other global institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Covenant is led by Jen Berrent (former COO and CLO of WeWork) and Richard Perris (former General Counsel of CVC). The company is backed by Flybridge Capital Partners and serves many of the world's leading institutional investors.

