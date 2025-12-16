Covenant, the AI Law Firm for Private Markets, Launches Product to Transform How Venture Deals are Executed

The first and only legal point-solution for venture investors.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant , the AI-powered law firm built for private markets, today announced the launch of its venture investments point solution. Venture capitalists are investing in companies at an unprecedented velocity, and Covenant is designed for forward-thinking investors who desire AI-powered deal execution built for their needs.

For the startup ecosystem, getting from term sheet to cash in the bank as fast as possible is of vital importance. Venture financings have a way of taking longer and costing more in legal fees than anyone reasonably expects - even with standard legal documents and limited diligence materials. Yet, venture capital investment deals still get done the same way as they have for the past several decades…until now.

Covenant's investment review tool allows investors to have a smarter, modern experience in analyzing financing documents. Covenant leverages AI for diligence, mark-ups and beyond so that deals can be done at the speed that markets move.

Covenant is seeking venture investors that share its vision for a faster, more transparent, and technology-enabled legal ecosystem. "We're building a new model of legal services that integrates the best of expert lawyers with the power of AI," said Jen Berrent, CEO and co-founder of Covenant. "If you believe the legal industry is ready for change, we'd love to work with you."

Key Features:

Rapid turnaround on summaries of financing documents with everything that is important to you

Analyze terms with automatically generated commentary and issues list

Fast, efficient legal representation for deal leads at a lower fixed fee than traditional law firms

AI leveraged in all stages of deal execution from due diligence to mark-ups for a more streamlined process

Compare terms as they evolve over rounds or against the rest of your portfolio

Manage your portfolio in a centralized database

About Covenant

Covenant is the first and only AI law firm for private markets. Our mission is to integrate legal expertise and advanced AI so that clients can get deals done and get answers fast. With Covenant, investors dramatically reduce fees, increase transaction velocity, and unlock data insights across the investment lifecycle. Headquartered in New York, Covenant is led by Jen Berrent (former COO and CLO of WeWork) and Richard Perris (former General Counsel of CVC). The company is backed by Flybridge Capital Partners and serves many of the world's leading institutional investors.

SOURCE Covenant