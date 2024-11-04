Coventry's Neal Jacobs Elected Board Chair of Life Insurance Settlements Association

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry today announced that Neal Jacobs, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, was elected Board Chair of the Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) at their most recent Member's Meeting.

"LISA is the oldest and largest trade organization representing participants in the life settlement industry," said Jacobs. "I'm thrilled to serve in LISA's mission of advancing the industry and educating policyowners about life settlements as an alternative to lapsing or surrendering their life insurance policies.

Neal Jacobs, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, Coventry

Jacobs has been with Coventry for more than 22 years and most recently served on LISA's Board of Directors as Vice-Chair. His term as Board Chair will begin on January 1, 2025.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 25 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5.7 billion to policyowners who no longer need their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

