Coveo Holiday Report: Nearly 60% of Consumers Plan to Cut Everyday Purchases to Expand 2024 Gifting Budgets with Gen AI-Guided Shopping Experiences as the Innovation to Watch
Sep 12, 2024, 06:00 ET
90% of shoppers surveyed said they can be enticed to add items to an existing order when shopping online
LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI Search and generative AI to every point–of-experience, today announced a new research report titled, "Gift or Grinch? Unwrapping This Season's Shopper Spending Plans." The report, based on a survey of 4,000 U.S. and U.K adult consumers, examines consumer sentiment towards the upcoming holiday shopping season, from Black Friday and Cyber Week through the December holidays. The survey, conducted in July 2024 by Coveo in partnership with Arlington Research, unveils indicators of a robust upcoming fourth quarter for retailers, with 59% of shoppers saying they plan to cut everyday purchases in order to prioritize gifting budgets, and more than three quarters (76%) planning to maintain or increase gift purchases this holiday season.
Another major finding in the report is that the vast majority of shoppers can be swayed to purchase unplanned items this holiday season – 85% of respondents said they are prone to impulse buys online, especially fashion, shoes, and apparel. Furthermore, 90% of shoppers said they are open to being persuaded to add items to their existing online order, showcasing the potential for AI-driven strategies to enhance retailers' ability to cater to shopper preferences in real-time and increase cart values.
"Shopper enthusiasm and receptivity to persuasion are clear standouts in our annual holiday report findings, signaling that retailers have a major opportunity to capture a greater share of consumer spending during the upcoming shopping peak," said Lisa Grayston, GM Commerce at Coveo. "Consumers are going into the holiday shopping season ready to be inspired, which opens doors for retailers to lean on their technological prowess to convince and convert. Retailers willing to pioneer and experiment with AI-led strategies for delivering exceptional product discovery experiences and the most relevant offers on-the-fly are poised to thrive this holiday season and into 2025."
About Coveo
We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented
to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.
To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.
Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.
The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.
Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained here in is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.
