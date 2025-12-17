Government of Canada Partners with Coveo to Modernize Public Service with AI

Making public services smarter, faster, and easier to navigate for all Canadians

OTTAWA, ON and MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), a Canadian international leader in AI-Search and AI-Relevance technology, and the Government of Canada, today jointly announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to boost innovation and adoption of artificial intelligence in Canada.

Through this new partnership, the Government of Canada will work with Coveo to modernize government operations by exploring opportunities to deploy AI-powered experiences. These adaptable technologies, using a variety of AI, ML and LLM models depending on the use case, will help create high-quality, efficient and cost-effective services for Canadians, while building and ensuring Canada's digital sovereignty.

"Today's announcement with Coveo reflects Canada's focus on putting artificial intelligence to work - responsibly, at scale, and in ways that deliver real value for Canadians. By working with a leading Canadian company through this memorandum of understanding, we are exploring how homegrown AI solutions can help modernize government operations, strengthen digital sovereignty, and improve how services are delivered to people and businesses across the country" said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

"This partnership with Coveo underscores the Government of Canada's focus on delivering more efficient, secure, and modern services for Canadians. By integrating Canadian-built artificial intelligence into core government operations, we are strengthening Canada's digital sovereignty, improving how government works day to day, and ensuring public investments support innovation and high-quality jobs here at home", said The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement.

"We are honoured to work with the Government of Canada to significantly modernize public service operations. Our AI-Relevance technology is recognized all over the world and, through this collaboration, can now contribute to delivering faster, more intuitive access to precise answers for every Canadian", said Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman of Coveo. "The opportunity is significant; this is about empowering all citizens and government workers to self-serve with instant access to accurate information, in their context. This will save Canadians time, helping them do more on their own, and will drive productivity gains for the country", he added.

About Coveo

Coveo, a Canadian applied AI leader, brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes. By transforming how organizations connect with their stakeholders, customers, citizens and employees to maximize business and efficiency outcomes, Coveo drives hundreds of millions of dollars in economic value creation.

AI-Relevance is about moving from persona to person. Every person's journey and context is unique. Only AI can solve for the complexity of tailoring individual content experiences across massive, diverse audiences, grounded on an ability to stitch large volumes and variety of content, data and products. Coveo AI sets the competitive experience gold standard by maximizing the degree to which secure enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations and advice presented to a person online is aligned with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent.

