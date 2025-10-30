Coveo Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) of $35.9 million, exceeding guidance

Core Coveo SaaS Subscription Revenue (2) growth of 17%

Commerce remains Coveo's fastest-growing use case, fueled by expanding SAP partnership

Continued Generative AI momentum with ~2.5x year-over-year growth in customers and revenue

Coveo reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

"Our customers see industry leading results when they integrate our platform into their AI strategies," said Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder and CEO of Coveo. "The momentum in our core growth drivers and the expansion of our customer relationships underscore Coveo's long-term growth opportunity."

"Generative and agentic AI represent the most significant opportunities of our time," said Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman of Coveo. "While many enterprises are still chasing tangible results, Coveo customers and partners are already realizing meaningful ROI from our platform, and this quarter once again demonstrated that."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026:

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except as otherwise indicated Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change YTD

FY2026 YTD

FY2025 Change SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $35.9 $31.2 15 % $70.1 $61.7 13 % Coveo core Platform(2) $35.0 $29.9 17 % $68.1 $58.6 16 % Qubit Platform(3) $0.9 $1.2 (24 %) $2.0 $3.1 (37 %) Total revenue $37.3 $32.7 14 % $72.9 $65.0 12 % Gross margin 79 % 79 % - 78 % 79 % (1 %) Product gross margin 82 % 82 % - 81 % 82 % (1 %) Net loss ($4.4) ($5.4) 18 % ($19.4) ($11.5) (69 %) Adjusted EBITDA(4) $0.6 $1.5 (61 %) ($1.4) ($0.2) (482 %) Cash flows from operating activities ($10.8) $1.4 (858 %) ($3.7) $4.5 (183 %)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, unless otherwise stated)

SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) of $35.9 million, an increase of 15% compared to $31.2 million. Within this, SaaS Subscription Revenue for Coveo's core Platform (2) was $35.0 million, an increase of 17%.

of $35.9 million, an increase of 15% compared to $31.2 million. Within this, SaaS Subscription Revenue for Coveo's core Platform was $35.0 million, an increase of 17%. Total revenue was $37.3 million compared to $32.7 million, an increase of 14%.

Gross margin was 79% and Product gross margin was 82%, comparable to the prior period.

Operating loss was $6.7 million compared to $4.8 million. Net loss was $4.4 million compared to a net loss of $5.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (4) was $0.6 million compared to $1.5 million last year.

was $0.6 million compared to $1.5 million last year. Cash flow from operating activities was ($10.8) million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $108.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

Net Expansion Rate(1) of 104% as of September 30, 2025. Net Expansion Rate(1) was 105% excluding customer attrition from customers using the Qubit Platform(5). The decline of 300 basis points from June 30, 2025 primarily reflects a reduction in annual contract value from a single large customer at renewal.

Other Business and Subsequent Developments:

Commerce Momentum Commerce remains Coveo's fastest-growing use case, representing approximately 50% of total new business bookings during the quarter, fueled by the company's ongoing partnership with SAP. Commerce saw one of the best quarters ever for new business bookings. New customers included Elite Supplements, Hornbach, CarltonOne, and Gosselin Photo, among others. Subsequent to quarter-end, Coveo received the SAP® Global Customer Experience Award for Partner Excellence 2025 (Partner Solution Success). This recognition highlights the strength of the Coveo-SAP collaboration and the measurable business value delivered to joint customers through AI-powered customer experience solutions.

Generative AI and Agentic Growth Generative AI solutions continued to drive strong performance, representing over 35% of total new business bookings for the quarter. Customer and revenue grew by ~2.5x as compared to the prior year, reflecting strong demand from new and existing customers. New customers included Halliburton, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Intermountain Healthcare, and BMR Group. Existing customers such as Nvidia, Intel, General Electric, ScienceLogic, Freedom Furniture, and ABB Ltd. expanded their usage following successful GenAI initial deployments with Coveo. Subsequent to the quarter, Coveo earned the AWS Generative AI Competency, reinforcing its leadership in delivering enterprise-grade, outcome driven AI solutions. Coveo also announced continued enhancements to its Coveo for Agentforce offering, furthering the company's leadership in enabling enterprises to adopt agentic strategies with precision, speed, and confidence.

Leadership Updates Pranshu Tewari has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 10. Mr. Tewari brings over 25 years of global marketing experience, including more than a decade in enterprise B2B SaaS, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Mendix (acquired by Siemens AG). Prior to that Mr. Tewari, spent 16 years at Dell Technologies, in various roles, progressing to the role of Global Vice President, Marketing of Dell Software Group. John Grosshans, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving Coveo effective November 1 to pursue another opportunity.



Financial Outlook

Coveo continues to observe solid market demand for its AI-powered platform, supported by broad customer adoption across use cases. The company is revising the upper end of its revenue guidance ranges and expected operating cash flows primarily to reflect the impact of the reduced annual contract value from a single customer upon their renewal referenced above. Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA(4) remains unchanged, highlighting Coveo's focus on disciplined growth and operational leverage.

Expectations for SaaS Subscription Revenue(1), Total Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA(4) for Q3 FY'26 and the Full Year FY'26 are as follows:



Q3 FY'26 FY'26 SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $35.7 – $36.2 million $141.5 – $142.5 million Total Revenue $37.1 – $37.6 million $147.5 – $148.5 million Adjusted EBITDA(4) Approximately breakeven Approximately breakeven

The company expects to deliver positive operating cash flows for the full fiscal year.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Coveo's outlook constitutes "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purpose of, among other things, assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Investors and others are cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" and "Financial Outlook Assumptions" sections below for additional information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and a description of the assumptions underlying same.

Q2 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Coveo will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/3KKrA4i

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199

Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/gAO9maAm8oq

Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Coveo's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, namely (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Product Gross Profit, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Profit Measures"); (iii) Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Product Gross Margin, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Margin Measures"); (iv) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses, Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses, and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense Measures"); and (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (%), Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses (%), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (%) (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures"). These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective.

Accordingly, these measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA, the Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures and ratios of the company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in Coveo's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. The company's management also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Coveo's management uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

See the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of our MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which is available as of the date hereof under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of these measures. Please refer to the financial tables appended to this press release for additional information including a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to net loss; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit; (iii) Adjusted Product Gross Profit to product gross profit; (iv) Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit to professional services gross profit; (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses to sales and marketing expenses; (vi) Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses to research and product development expenses; and (vii) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses to general and administrative expenses.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release refers to "SaaS Subscription Revenue" and "Net Expansion Rate". They are operating metrics used in Coveo's industry. We monitor our key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Certain of our key performance indicators are measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and cannot be reconciled to a directly comparable IFRS measure. Our key performance indicators may be calculated and designated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

"SaaS Subscription Revenue" means the company's SaaS subscription revenue, as presented in our financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

"Net Expansion Rate" is calculated by considering a cohort of customers at the end of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected and dividing the SaaS Annualized Contract Value ("SaaS ACV", as defined below) attributable to that cohort at the end of the current period selected, by the SaaS ACV attributable to that cohort at the beginning of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected. Expressed as a percentage, the ratio (i) excludes any SaaS ACV from new customers added during the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (ii) includes incremental SaaS ACV made to the cohort over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (iii) is net of the SaaS ACV from any customers whose subscriptions terminated or decreased over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; and (iv) is currency neutral and as such, excludes the effect of currency variation.

In this section and throughout this press release, "SaaS Annualized Contract Value" means the SaaS annualized contract value of a customer's commitments calculated based on the terms of that customer's subscriptions, and represents the committed annualized subscription amount as of the measurement date.

Please also refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of our latest MD&A, which is available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for additional details on the abovementioned key performance indicators.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to Coveo's "financial outlook" (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) and related assumptions (as set forth below and elsewhere in this press release) for the three months ending December 31, 2025 and the year ending March 31, 2026 (for greater certainty, for operating cash flows, solely the year ending March 31, 2026), and expectations regarding the remaining Qubit SaaS ACV, bookings performance, and revenue growth for fiscal 2026 (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions (including those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below and those discussed immediately hereunder) that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation (and in addition to those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below): our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, and have existing customers renew their subscriptions; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; market awareness and acceptance of enterprise AI solutions in general and our products in particular; the market penetration of our generative AI and other new solutions, both with new and existing customers, and our ability to continue to capture the AI opportunities; assumptions regarding our future capital requirements, and availability of capital generally; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity, growth forecasts, and expectations around operating cash flows; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; the significant influence of our principal shareholders; our ability to generate pipeline, and to convert pipeline into bookings, and the timeframe thereof; and our ability to execute on our expansion and growth plans more generally. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and under "Key Factors Affecting our Performance" in the company's most recently filed MD&A, both available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and is expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Outlook Assumptions

Our financial outlook under the "Financial Outlook" section above and elsewhere in this press release is based on several assumptions, including the following, in addition to those set forth under the "Financial Outlook" section above and under the "Forward-Looking Information" section above:

Remaining Qubit SaaS ACV (6) will continue to churn in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with the revenue impact being that the SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) recognized in fiscal 2026 for subscriptions to the Qubit Platform will decline by approximately half.

will continue to churn in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with the revenue impact being that the SaaS Subscription Revenue recognized in fiscal 2026 for subscriptions to the Qubit Platform will decline by approximately half. Ongoing strength in bookings performance through the end of fiscal 2026.

Maintaining gross retention rates (7) at their expected levels.

at their expected levels. Achieving expected levels of sales of SaaS subscriptions to new and existing customers, including timing of those sales, as well as expected levels of renewals of SaaS subscriptions with existing customers.

Achieving expected levels of implementations and other sources of professional services revenue.

Maintaining planned levels of operating margin represented by our Adjusted Gross Profit Measures (4) and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures (8) .

and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures . The market for our solutions showing ongoing improvements in customer buying behaviors.

Our ability to attract and retain key personnel required to achieve our plans.

Foreign exchange rates environment remaining consistent with end of Q2 levels, and similar or better inflation rates, interest rates, customer spending, and other macro-economic conditions.

Our ability to collect from our customers as planned, and to otherwise manage our cash inflows (including government grants and tax credits) and outflows as we currently expect.

Expected financial performance as measured by our Adjusted Operating Expense Measures (4) and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures (8) .

and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures . Our ability to continue to successfully manage expenses in line with our plans.

Our financial outlook does not include the impact of acquisitions that may be announced or closed from time to time.

* * * * *

Notes to this press release:

(1) SaaS Subscription Revenue and Net Expansion Rate are Key Performance Indicators of Coveo. Please see the "Key Performance Indicators" section above. (2) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned in connection with subscriptions by customers to the Coveo core Platform for the period, and thus excluding revenue from subscriptions to the Qubit Platform. (3) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned through subscriptions to the Qubit Platform for the period covered. (4) The Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures which may not be comparable to similar measures or ratios used by other companies. Please see the "Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios" section below and the reconciliation tables within this release. (5) Net Expansion Rate excluding the effect of SaaS ACV attributable to subscriptions to the Qubit Platform. (6) SaaS ACV means the SaaS annualized contract value of a customer's commitments calculated based on the terms of that customer's subscriptions, and represents the committed annualized subscription amount as of the measurement date. (7) Gross retention rate ("GRR") is generally calculated for a period by subtracting SaaS ACV contractions and losses over the period selected from SaaS ACV at the beginning of the period selected and dividing the result by the SaaS ACV from the beginning of the period selected. We use GRR to provide insight into the company's success in retaining existing customers. (8) The Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures, and Adjusted Product Gross Margin are non-IFRS ratios. Please see the "Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios" section below and the reconciliation tables within this release.





About Coveo



Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30,



2025 2024 2025 2024



$ $ $ $ Revenue









SaaS subscription

35,902 31,174 70,052 61,731 Coveo core Platform

34,955 29,934 68,080 58,598 Qubit Platform

947 1,240 1,972 3,133 Professional services

1,435 1,566 2,830 3,226 Total revenue

37,337 32,740 72,882 64,957











Cost of revenue









SaaS subscription

6,534 5,558 13,031 11,175 Professional services

1,387 1,275 3,009 2,629 Total cost of revenue

7,921 6,833 16,040 13,804 Gross profit

29,416 25,907 56,842 51,153











Operating expenses









Sales and marketing

17,942 14,072 37,055 28,599 Research and product development

10,058 8,648 20,576 19,045 General and administrative

6,592 6,233 13,710 12,896 Depreciation of property and equipment

541 628 1,159 1,375 Amortization of intangible assets

468 737 929 1,462 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

493 358 965 736 Total operating expenses

36,094 30,676 74,394 64,113 Operating loss

(6,678) (4,769) (17,552) (12,960)











Net financial revenue

(1,062) (1,262) (2,223) (2,988) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(1,950) 1,723 3,459 742 Loss before income tax expense

(3,666) (5,230) (18,788) (10,714) Income tax expense

723 147 653 767 Net loss

(4,389) (5,377) (19,441) (11,481)











Net loss per share – Basic and diluted

(0.05) (0.05) (0.20) (0.11) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted

95,915,010 98,409,854 96,052,155 100,665,293

The following table presents share-based payments and related expenses recognized by the company:



Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024

$ $

$ $ Share-based payments and related expenses









SaaS subscription cost of revenue 364 222

674 360 Professional services cost of revenue 149 142

360 181 Sales and marketing 1,796 919

4,215 1,848 Research and product development 1,462 1,391

3,411 2,878 General and administrative 1,975 1,725

4,471 3,497 Share-based payments and related expenses 5,746 4,399

13,131 8,764

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30 ,

Six months ended

September 30 ,

2025 2024

2025 2024

$ $

$ $ Net loss (4,389) (5,377)

(19,441) (11,481) Net financial revenue (1,062) (1,262)

(2,223) (2,988) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,950) 1,723

3,459 742 Income tax expense 723 147

653 767 Share-based payments and related expenses(1) 5,746 4,399

13,131 8,764 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 468 737

929 1,462 Depreciation expenses(2) 1,034 986

2,124 2,111 Transaction-related expenses(3) - 114

- 388 Adjusted EBITDA 570 1,467

(1,368) (235)

(1) These expenses relate to issued stock options and share-based awards under our share-based plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to the share-based payments. These costs are included in product and professional services cost of revenue, sales and marketing, research and product development, and general and administrative expenses. (2) Depreciation expenses include depreciation of property and equipment and depreciation of right-of-use assets. (3) These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to transactions that would otherwise not have been incurred. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense Measures and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024

$ $

$ $ Total revenue 37,337 32,740

72,882 64,957 Gross profit 29,416 25,907

56,842 51,153 Gross margin 79 % 79 %

78 % 79 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 513 364

1,034 541 Adjusted Gross Profit 29,929 26,271

57,876 51,694 Adjusted Gross Margin 80 % 80 %

79 % 80 %











Product revenue 35,902 31,174

70,052 61,731 Product cost of revenue 6,534 5,558

13,031 11,175 Product gross profit 29,368 25,616

57,021 50,556 Product gross margin 82 % 82 %

81 % 82 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 364 222

674 360 Adjusted Product Gross Profit 29,732 25,838

57,695 50,916 Adjusted Product Gross Margin 83 % 83 %

82 % 82 %











Professional services revenue 1,435 1,566

2,830 3,226 Professional services cost of revenue 1,387 1,275

3,009 2,629 Professional services gross profit 48 291

(179) 597 Professional services gross margin 3 % 19 %

(6 %) 19 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 149 142

360 181 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit 197 433

181 778 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 14 % 28 %

6 % 24 %

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024

$ $

$ $ Sales and marketing expenses 17,942 14,072

37,055 28,599 Sales and marketing expenses (% of total revenue) 48 % 43 %

51 % 44 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,796 919

4,215 1,848 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses 16,146 13,153

32,840 26,751 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (% of total revenue) 43 % 40 %

45 % 41 %











Research and product development expenses 10,058 8,648

20,576 19,045 Research and product development expenses (% of total revenue) 27 % 26 %

28 % 29 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,462 1,391

3,411 2,878 Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses 8,596 7,257

17,165 16,167 Adjusted Research & Product Development Expenses (% of total revenue) 23 % 22 %

24 % 25 %











General and administrative expenses 6,592 6,233

13,710 12,896 General and administrative expenses (% of total revenue) 18 % 19 %

19 % 20 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,975 1,725

4,471 3,497 Less: Transaction-related expenses - 114

- 388 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses 4,617 4,394

9,239 9,011 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (% of total revenue) 12 % 13 %

13 % 14 %

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Six months ended September 30,



2025 2024



$ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities





Net loss

(19,441) (11,481) Items not affecting cash





Amortization of contract acquisition costs

2,404 2,147 Depreciation of property and equipment

1,159 1,375 Amortization of intangible assets

929 1,462 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

965 736 Share-based payments

11,797 9,477 Interest on lease obligations

204 224 Deferred income tax expense

576 778 Unrealized foreign exchange loss

3,311 646







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(5,603) (910)











(3,699) 4,454







Cash flows used in investing activities





Additions to property and equipment

(534) (554) Additions to intangible assets

(23) (9)



(557) (563)







Cash flows used in financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options

941 978 Tax withholding for net share settlement

(2,862) (1,490) Payments on lease obligations

(1,389) (1,256) Shares repurchased and cancelled

(9,554) (40,588)



(12,864) (42,356)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

591 41







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(16,529) (38,424)







Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

124,752 166,586







Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

108,223 128,162







Cash

57,730 22,888 Cash equivalents

50,493 105,274

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.