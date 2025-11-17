Cover Completes first ADU in Redondo Beach, Simplifying Custom ADU Building with One Team

Integrated design, permitting, and construction bring generations together in North Redondo

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover, the Los Angeles based design-build company known for precision engineered steel homes and ADUs, announced the completion of a 924 square foot 2 bed 1.5 bathroom custom accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in Redondo Beach. The project shows how working with a single integrated team can make adding an ADU far simpler and more predictable for homeowners.

A custom Cover ADU is installed in a Redondo Beach backyard using its modular steel building system.

Instead of hiring separate architects, engineers, contractors, and permit expediters, the homeowners partnered with Cover for the entire process. Cover managed site planning, design, engineering, permitting, utilities, foundations, and installation under one contract and one point of contact. After foundations were poured, the home was assembled on-site without heavy machinery in under 2 months.

The North Redondo ADU is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath home designed for multigenerational living. It brings family "closer to home, but not too close," providing a fully independent residence just steps from the main house. Bedrooms sit at opposite ends of the unit, with a central open kitchen, living, and dining area that opens to the yard, balancing connection and privacy on a compact footprint.

Like all Cover projects, the ADU uses Cover's precision engineered steel panel system, fabricated in the company's Los Angeles facility just 5 miles from the project site and assembled on site as a kit of parts. This approach shortens on site construction time, reduces waste and neighborhood disruption, and delivers a resilient, high performance building that exceeds California structural and energy standards. From permit submission in April 2025 to anticipated move in during November 2025, the ADU is being delivered in just over seven months.

"We build ADUs and full homes with a single integrated system that replaces the fragmented status quo," said Alexis Rivas, CEO of Cover. "This Redondo Beach ADU is a clear example. When one team carries the entire process, families get better design and a faster path to living in a home built to last. It's the same model behind every ADU and full home we're delivering across Southern California."

Homeowners in Redondo Beach and across Southern California exploring ADU or full homebuilding options can learn more at www.buildcover.com.

