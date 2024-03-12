Coverage Momentum Continues for Lumbar Total Disc Replacement as the Top Commercial Payer in Washington Establishes Positive Coverage

Effective March 1, 2024 , the largest commercial payer in the state of Washington—representing almost 2.3 million covered lives—has established positive coverage for one-level lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) procedures, which includes Centinel Spine's pro disc ® L.





WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced significant expansion of coverage for lumbar TDR procedures in the state of Washington.

prodisc L for 2-Level Use.

The policy expansion announced by Washington's largest commercial payer—effective March 1, 2024—represents almost 2.3 million covered lives across the state and includes a positive coverage recommendation for one-level lumbar TDR.

This major positive coverage update continues the trend toward universal coverage for one-level lumbar TDR. Recently, the largest commercial payer in Tennessee, also representing 2.3 million covered lives, established positive coverage for both one- and two-level lumbar TDR procedures. With this favorable coverage expansion in Tennessee and Washington, it is estimated that commercial coverage in the U.S. for one-level lumbar TDR has grown from 50% of covered lives in 2017 to nearly 95%* today. Commercial coverage in the U.S. for two-level lumbar TDR has made tremendous strides over the last two years, now with over 30% commercial coverage.

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray shared, "It's so encouraging to see these lumbar total disc replacement coverage wins continue. This is especially important in the Northwest part of the United States, where coverage has been somewhat of a challenge, and there are so many patients that will benefit from this procedure. So much has changed from a positive coverage perspective over the last 6 months, which significantly opens options to individuals suffering from back-pain related disease."

* Data on file, estimate based on combined positive and neutral policies.

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 250,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

