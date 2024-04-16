Over 5,000 Procedures Completed in U.S. with Centinel Spine's prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement System

Centinel Spine® exceeds 5,000 U.S. procedures since limited release of pro disc® C Vivo and pro disc C SK in Q4 2022.

pro pro Centinel Spine's U.S. pro disc cervical business grew almost 90% in 2023 over 2022 as additional surgeons continued to gain access to the new pro disc C Vivo and pro disc C SK Match-the-Disc™ system.

pro pro pro The 5,000 procedure milestone was achieved rapidly, taking just half the time needed to surpass the 2,500 procedure milestone that was reached several months ago.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced the completion of the 5,000th case in the U.S. with the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical TDR System.

prodisc C Vivo & prodisc C SK

The prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK technologies are part of Centinel Spine's new Match-the-Disc™ System, made available in a limited release in Q4 2022. Over 600 surgeons have used the new system, confirming the benefits of intraoperatively selecting the appropriate implant for each patient's anatomy. Nearly 75% of the surgeon users are repeat users and, with the new system, the Company is significantly accelerating competitive conversions and increasing utilization within its user base. The 5,000 procedure milestone was achieved rapidly, taking just half the time needed to surpass the 2,500 procedure milestone in September 2023.

According to Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki, orthopedic spine surgeon with Steamboat Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Steamboat Springs, CO, "The prodisc cervical system is a phenomenal tool for the cervical arthroplasty surgeon. The wide range of implant options and customizability allows the surgeon to accommodate variations in endplate anatomy, bone quality, width, etc. with a single system. I can book any case with the prodisc cervical system and be confident that the right implant will be available when I call for it in the OR."

"The rapid uptake and repeat usage of the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK Match-the-Disc system demonstrates the value optionality brings to surgeons," observes Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "This new cervical total disc system is built on the prodisc technology platform that has been proven over the last three decades, delivering a unique combination of innovation and proven long-term clinical performance."

The prodisc portfolio is the most extensive TDR system in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically-differentiated designs. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All of the prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 250,000 implantations worldwide.*

* Data on file.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 250,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

