"Covered" PSA Urges Parents And Caretakers Of Uninsured Children To Get Medicaid And CHIP So Kids Are Ready For School-Based And Extracurricular Activities

For uninsured kids in families with limited incomes, Medicaid and CHIP offer eligible children and teens up to age 19 access to immunizations, regular check-ups, eye exams, dental visits, mental health services, prescriptions, and other care that helps keep children healthy and safe all year. Children and teens not only get comprehensive preventive care, but also are covered for accidents, so a broken arm won't break the bank.

The Connecting Kids to Coverage National Campaign, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is increasing awareness about Medicaid and CHIP and how eligible children and their parents can enroll. Millions of uninsured children may be eligible for coverage, but their parents don't know it. In most states, families of four earning up to nearly $50,000 (or even higher in some states) may qualify for either Medicaid or CHIP. Families can apply for Medicaid and CHIP coverage any time of the year, but now is the perfect time to review coverage options and enroll so kids can fully participate in the classroom and fulfill school health requirements!

The 60-second radio and 30-second TV PSAs are available in English and Spanish. The PSAs feature "kids being kids" and let their parents know that Medicaid and CHIP health coverage will help keep their children healthy and safe throughout the year.

