Coverings ETC Announces Its New MicroLinen Finish for the Eco-Terr®

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coverings ETC announces its new MicroLinen finish made for the classic and timeless Eco-Terr®, designed for different applications: outdoor flooring, outdoor terrace, pool, pavers and exterior facade, and available in all terrazzo tile colors.

NON-SLIPPERY

Zoom on the MicroLinen finish applied on our terrazzo Eco-Terr tiles Diamante

The MicroLinen finish gathers the classic beauty of terrazzo and the safety required for space and design. This new finish is perfect for outdoor applications since it offers a wet DCOF result of 0.72; the minimum required for floors to be walked upon while wet is 0.42, according to the Tile Council of North America. In other words, the new MicroLinen finish surpasses industry standards while still maintaining the classic look of terrazzo, with a safe non-slip superior grip texture.

ABOUT ECO-TERR®

Eco-Terr® is a Future-Friendly™ natural product that enhances the aesthetic and mechanical characteristics of the high-quality materials from which it is made.

Eco-Terr® tiles come in an array of colors and with aggregates that range from micro to ever increasing large format. It is engineered from recycled portland cement, fly ash that has been saved from contaminating waterways and rare recycled marble and granite chips from quarries long since closed.

GOOD FOR YOU AND THE ENVIRONMENT

No resins, no epoxys, zero VOC's – Eco-Terr® supports non-microbial growth and improves air quality. Rectified and calibrated, it is easy to install and simple to maintain with a limitless lifecycle. Eco-Terr® contains pre-consumer recycled content, and may help contribute toward LEED® credits with USGBC project certification. Our Eco-Terr® is also stain resistant, frost resistant, chemical resistant, fire resistant and material health grade certified.

Find more colors and information about Eco-Terr® tiles on the Coverings ETC website: www.coveringsetc.com

